मध्यप्रदेश: मंदसौर में विश्व हिंदू परिषद कार्यकर्ता की गोली मारकर हत्या 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 09 Oct 2019 01:20 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश के मंदसौर में विश्व हिंदू परिषद के एक कार्यकर्ता की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। मृतक की पहचान युवराज सिंह चौहान के रूप में हुई है। हालांकि, हमलावरों का पता नहीं चल सका है। हमला करने वाले बाइक पर सवार थे और गोली मारने के बाद घटनास्थल से फरार हो गये।
इस घटना को अभिनंदन नगर रेलवे अंडरपास के पास अंजाम दिया गया। पुलिस ने बताया कि फिलहाल हमलावरों के बारे में जानकारी नहीं मिल पाई है। आसपास के लोगों से पूछताछ हो रही है। 

पेशे से वकील और केबल नेटवर्क संचालक युवराज पर ये हमला तब हुआ जब वे एक होटल के सामने खड़े थे। इसी दौरान बाइक पर सवार तीन बदमाश आये और फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। घटना के बाद युवराज को तत्काल अस्पताल ले जाया गया जहां उन्हें डॉ़क्टरों ने मृत घोषित किया। मामले में पुलिस जांच कर रही है। 
madhya pradesh shot dead vhp vishwa hindu parishad
