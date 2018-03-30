शहर चुनें

मध्य प्रदेश: सरकारी कर्मचारियों को शिवराज सरकार ने दिया तोहफा, 40 फीसदी कर्मियों को मिलेगा फायदा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Fri, 30 Mar 2018 03:16 PM IST
शिवराज सिंह
शिवराज सिंह
मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह ने राज्य सरकार के अधीन कर्मचारियों को बड़ा तोहफा दिया है। राज्य सरकार ने रिटायरमेंट की उम्र सीमा को बढ़ाकर 60 से 62 साल कर दिया है। भोपाल में एक संवाददाता सम्मेलन को संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि एमपी राज्य सरकार के अधीन कर्मचारियों के रिटायरमेंट की उम्र सीमा को बढ़ाया जा रहा है। पूर्व में यह उम्र 60 साल थी, जिसे 62 साल कर दिया गया है। 
 



हालांकि उनके इस फैसले को विपक्ष चुनावी हथकंडा करार दे रहा है। आपको बता दें कि मध्य प्रदेश में इस साल के आखिर तक विधानसभा चुनाव होने हैं। ऐसे में शिवराज सरकार कर्मचारियों को सौगात देने की कोई कोर कसर नहीं छोड़ रही है। अध्यापको और पंचायत सचिवों को सौगात देने के बाद अब सरकारी कर्मचारियों को तोहफा दिया गया है। 

दरअसल मध्य प्रदेश में राज्य सरकार के अधीन कर्मचारी पिछले कई सालों से रिटायरमेंट की उम्र सीमा बढ़ाने की मांग कर रहे हैं। कई दफा आंदोलन के जरिए भी आवाज बुलंद करने की कोशिश की गई। इस साल भी कर्मचारियों ने यह मांग उठाई थी। जिसको गंभीरता से लिया गया। सरकार के इस फैसले से 40 फीसदी कर्मचारियों को फायदा मिलेगा। क्योंकि राज्य मं कई सालों से सीधी भर्ती पर रोक लगी हुई है। जिसकी वजह से हर साल बड़ी संख्या में कर्मचारी और अधिकारी रिटायर हो रहे हैं। कई विभाग कर्मचारियों की कमी से परेशान हैं। 

