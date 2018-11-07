शहर चुनें

मध्यप्रदेश चुनाव:  सपाक्स ने जारी की 19 उम्मीदवारों की चौथी सूची

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Wed, 07 Nov 2018 10:01 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Election: Fourth list of 19 candidates released by Sapaks
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए सामान्य पिछड़ा एवं अल्पसंख्यक वर्ग अधिकारी कर्मचारी संस्था (सपाक्स) ने 19 उम्मीदवारों की चौथी सूची जारी कर दी है। मंगलवार को 40 उम्मीदवारों की सूची जारी करते हुए सपाक्स ने एलान किया था कि वो अपने चुनाव चिन्ह पर लड़ेगी। 
निर्वाचन आयोग ने सपाक्स का पंजीकरण कर लिया है। अब इसके उम्मीदवार पार्टी के चुनाव चिन्ह पर चुनाव लड़ सकेंगे। सपाक्स को मध्यप्रदेश की राजनीति में अहम माना जा रहा है।  

madhya pradesh election sapaks mp elections मध्यप्रदेश चुनाव
