Madhya Pradesh : Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar airport in Indore declared as an international airport

इंदौर के लिए खुशखबरी, अहिल्या बाई होलकर एयरपोर्ट को मिला अंतरराष्ट्रीय दर्जा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इंदौर Updated Wed, 29 May 2019 07:07 PM IST
इंदौर हवाई अड्डा (फाइल फोटो)
इंदौर हवाई अड्डा (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश में इंदौर स्थित देवी अहिल्या बाई होलकर एयरपोर्ट (इंदौर एयरपोर्ट) को अंतरराष्ट्रीय एयरपोर्ट का दर्जा मिल गया है। अब यहां से यात्री अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई यात्रा भी कर सकेंगे। इस संबंध में गजट नोटिफिकेशन जारी हो गया है। गजट नोटिफिकेशन में इंदौर एयरपोर्ट स्थित आप्रवासन जांच चौकी के लिए सिविल प्राधिकारी की नियुक्ति की सूचना दी गई है।



केपी यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया के गढ़ में सेंध लगाने वाले केपी यादव, कभी होते थे उनके फॉलोवर

सैकड़ों बार फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर पोस्ट की जा चुकी इस वायरल सेल्फी के साथ लोगों ने लिखा है कि 'केपी यादव की जीत, लोकतंत्र की जीत है'।

29 मई 2019

साध्वी प्रज्ञा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

साध्वी प्रज्ञा ने कहा, दान करूंगी बतौर सांसद मिलने वाला अपना पूरा वेतन

29 मई 2019

पीएम मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

असम में तैनात फौजी का छलका दर्द, पीएम मोदी को खत लिखकर लगाई ये गुहार

29 मई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

पाइप के जरिए चढ़कर गर्ल्स हॉस्टल में झांक रहा था डिलिवरी ब्वॉय, गिरफ्तार

29 मई 2019

मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश के सीएम कमलनाथ के रिश्तेदारों, शीर्ष अधिकारियों व नेताओं को तलब करने की तैयारी में आयकर

28 मई 2019

रामाबाई बसपा विधायक
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: बसपा विधायक का आरोप, भाजपा दे रही 50-60 करोड़ का ऑफर

27 मई 2019

कंप्यूटर बाबा, स्वामी वैराग्यानंद (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

दिग्विजय के हारते ही हवा हुए मिर्ची यज्ञ वाले स्वामी और कंप्यूटर बाबा, मोबाइल कर लिया बंद

25 मई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

गोरक्षा के नाम पर तीन लोगों की पिटाई, ओवैसी बोले- नए भारत में आपका स्वागत है

25 मई 2019

दिग्विजय सिंह और मिर्ची बाबा
Madhya Pradesh

दिग्विजय सिंह के लिए 5 कुंतल मिर्च से हवन करने वाले 'मिर्ची बाबा' निरंजनी अखाड़े से बाहर

25 मई 2019

साध्वी प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर
Madhya Pradesh

साध्वी प्रज्ञा के आते ही कार्यकर्ताओं ने लगाए नाथूराम गोडसे जिंदाबाद के नारे

24 मई 2019

