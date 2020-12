किसान आंदोलन को लेकर कांग्रेस पर बरसे शिवराज, कमलनाथ और दिग्विजय को घेरा

#WATCH: "On what ground is Rahul Gandhi protesting farm laws. Does he understand anything about farmers? Does he know what farming is? Can he even tell the correct orientation to sow a corn plant?" says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, at Kisan Sammelan in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh https://t.co/eCEmo1fzqv pic.twitter.com/KUepU02g5h