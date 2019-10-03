जीएसटी के बहाने कमलनाथ ने मोदी सरकार पर साधा निशाना

MP CM: There's no interaction, no engagement, no intellectual understanding of situation. Centre must realise that at the end of the day, it's states which have to deliver. Progress in states, I would put it very squarely&bluntly,is not because of the centre, but despite it.(2/2) https://t.co/Nzb1bRpk1g— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019
महात्मा गांधी की 150वीं जयंती पर मध्यप्रदेश के इंदौर शहर में भाजपा सांसद प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर का एक पोस्टर चर्चाओं में है। कांग्रेस की तरफ से लगाए गए इस पोस्टर में प्रज्ञा को 'हिंसा की पुजारन' लिखा गया है।
2 अक्टूबर 2019