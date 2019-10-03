शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath says at World Economic Forum no talks with states on gst

जीएसटी के बहाने कमलनाथ ने मोदी सरकार पर साधा निशाना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 03 Oct 2019 04:58 PM IST
मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ
मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने गुरुवार को विश्व आर्थिक मंच पर जीएसटी के बहाने मोदी सरकार पर निशाना साधा। कमलनाथ ने केंद्र-राज्य संबंधों व जीएसटी परिषद पर विश्व आर्थिक मंच में कहा कि कुछ ही राज्यों को छोड़ दें तो बाकी राज्यों पर एक ही पार्टी का राज है। उन्हें यहां सिर्फ हस्ताक्षर करने के लिए बुलाया गया था। 
विज्ञापन
कमलनाथ ने कहा कि जीएसटी को लेकर कोई बातचीत नहीं हुई, कोई चर्चा नहीं और न ही केंद्र-राज्य के बीच आपसी सामंजस्य स्थापित करने की कोशिश की गई। केंद्र सरकार को यह समझना चाहिए कि अंत में राज्यों को ही इसे लागू करना है। राज्यों में जो भी विकास हुआ है, उसके पीछे केंद्र सरकार का नहीं बल्कि राज्यों के प्रयास हैं। 

इस नवरात्रि, महा अष्टमी पर अर्पित करें मां वैष्णो देवी को भेंट व प्रसाद, जीवन की सारी समस्याएं होंगी दूर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Government reforms GST to provide relief to traders - Ravikant
Hathras

सरकार ने व्यापारियों को राहत देने के लिए जीएसटी में किया सुधार-रविकांत

2 अक्टूबर 2019

जीएसटी
Corporate

SMS से ही भर जाएगा जीएसटी रिटर्न, 28 लाख छोटे कारोबारियों को मिलेगी बड़ी राहत

1 अक्टूबर 2019

gst collection down for second consecutive month, was below one lakh crore rupees
Business Diary

लगातार दूसरे महीने गिरा जीएसटी का संग्रह, एक लाख करोड़ से रहा नीचे

1 अक्टूबर 2019

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Travel

घूमने के शौकीनों के लिए खुशखबरी, अब होटल में ठहरना हो गया है सस्ता

1 अक्टूबर 2019
Travel

घूमने के शौकीनों के लिए खुशखबरी, अब होटल में ठहरना हो गया है सस्ता

1 अक्टूबर 2019

important changes from 1 october 2019 that will affect your pocket
Personal Finance

रसोई से लेकर ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस और पेंशन तक, आज से बदल गए ये 11 नियम

1 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Kanpur

फ्लैट खरीदने का मन बना रहे हैं तो ये जानकारी बेहद जरूरी, भूलकर भी नजरअंदाज न करें यह खबर

30 सितंबर 2019

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
विज्ञापन
kamal nath gst modi
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

भारत-दक्षिण अफ्रीका
Cricket News

INDvSA: दूसरे दिन का खेल खत्म, मयंक अग्रवाल के दोहरे शतक से भारत मजबूत

3 अक्टूबर 2019

मयंक अग्रवाल
Cricket News

INDvSA: मयंक अग्रवाल ने ठोका पहला दोहरा शतक, वीरेंद्र सहवाग के रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी

3 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
रोहित शर्मा और डॉन ब्रैडमैन
Cricket News

INDvSA: रोहित शर्मा ने तोड़ा डॉन ब्रैडमैन का रिकॉर्ड, ठोके ताबड़तोड़ 176 रन

3 अक्टूबर 2019

हिंगलाज देवी शक्तिपीठ
Jammu

अद्भुतः माता का एक शक्तिपीठ जिसकी पूजा मुसलमान भी करते हैं, चलो दर्शन करें हिंगलाज भवानी के

3 अक्टूबर 2019

खुफिया उपग्रह
India News

पाक पर बाज की नजर रखेगा यह सैटेलाइट, ताकत इतनी कि कलाई पर बंधी घड़ी का समय भी देख ले

3 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
के. सिवन
India News

अंतरिक्ष में भारत का अपना स्टेशन, इसरो उठाने जा रहा है ये बड़ा कदम

3 अक्टूबर 2019

saif ali khan, kareena kapoor
Bollywood

सैफ की दूसरी शादी के बारे में सुनते ही क्या बोली थीं अमृता, पहली बार बेटी सारा ने किया खुलासा

3 अक्टूबर 2019

परमाणु बम विस्फोट
India News

भारत-पाक में परमाणु युद्ध हुआ तो आ सकता है हिमयुग, मारे जाएंगे 12.5 करोड़ लोग

3 अक्टूबर 2019

akshay kumar
Bollywood

14 फिल्में फ्लॉप होने पर अक्षय कुमार को लगा था ऐसा, बोले- उस वक्त मैं...

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Housefull 4
Bollywood

रिलीज से पहले ही मुसीबत में फंसी हाउसफुल 4, लगा ये बेहद गंभीर आरोप

3 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

इंदौर में लगा प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर का पोस्टर
Madhya Pradesh

कांग्रेस ने इंदौर में लगाया प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर का पोस्टर, लिखा- 'हिंसा की पुजारन'

महात्मा गांधी की 150वीं जयंती पर मध्यप्रदेश के इंदौर शहर में भाजपा सांसद प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर का एक पोस्टर चर्चाओं में है। कांग्रेस की तरफ से लगाए गए इस पोस्टर में प्रज्ञा को 'हिंसा की पुजारन' लिखा गया है।

2 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
नदी से घायलों को बाहर निकालते लोग
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश के रायसेन में तेज रफ्तार बस नदी में गिरी, छह लोगों की मौत

3 अक्टूबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ
Madhya Pradesh

छिंदवाड़ा में ऑपरेशन के बाद गई चार मरीजों के आंखों की रोशनी, सीएम ने दिए जांच के आदेश

3 अक्टूबर 2019

ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

एमपीसीए चुनाव में सिंधिया खेमे की जीत, अभिलाष खांडेकर बने एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Madhya Pradesh Honey Trap Case An accused woman slit her wrist
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: हनी ट्रैप मामले की आरोपी महिला ने काटी कलाई, पुलिस पर लगाया प्रताड़ना का आरोप

2 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मॉडल बनना चाहती थी मध्यप्रदेश की नाबालिग लड़की, अलग-अलग शहरों में 24 लोगों ने किया दुष्कर्म

30 सितंबर 2019

मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश : हनी ट्रैप मामले में मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ का बड़ा कदम, डीजीपी को तलब किया

1 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौरः हनीट्रैप मामले में गठित एसआईटी में फिर बदलाव, अब राजेंद्र कुमार बनाए गए प्रमुख

1 अक्टूबर 2019

पासपोर्ट
Madhya Pradesh

वॉशिंग मशीन में धुला पासपोर्ट, अदालत ने लगाया पांच हजार का जुर्माना

29 सितंबर 2019

BJP leader of opposition in MP Gopal Bhargava booked for calling bypoll an India vs Pakistan battle
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेश: भाजपा नेता के खिलाफ एफआईआर, उपचुनाव को भारत-पाक की लड़ाई बताने पर आयोग की कार्रवाई

2 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

बीएसएफ से बर्खास्त हुए तेज बहादुर मनोहर लाल खट्टर से लड़ेंगे चुनाव, जेजेपी ने करनाल से दिया टिकट

बीते लोकसभा चुनाव में बनारस से चुनाव लड़ने से चूके तेज बहादुर यादव करनाल से चुनाव लड़ेंगे। जेजेपी ने उन्हें सीएम मनोहर लाल खट्टर के खिलाफ चुनाव मैदान में उतारा है।

3 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic 3:01

अक्षय कुमार बने किन्नर और क्या है 'लक्ष्मी बॉम्ब' की कहानी?

3 अक्टूबर 2019

क्रिकेट 2:28

मयंक अग्रवाल का कमाल दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ टेस्ट में जड़ा अपना पहला शानदार दोहरा शतक

3 अक्टूबर 2019

नैंसी 1:58

ट्रंप की विरोधी और मोदी की सबसे बड़ी फैन हैं नैंसी पलोसी, गांधी जयंती पर बांधे तारीफों के पुल

3 अक्टूबर 2019

watch business and technology news including mobile number portability charges 3:10

इस तारीख से बदल जाएगी मोबाइल नंबर पोर्टेबिलिटी की कीमत, देखें कारोबार और टेक की बड़ी खबरें

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

दिग्विजय सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

भाजपा की पदयात्रा पर दिग्विजय का तंज, पूछा- गांधी जी के रास्ते पर हो या गोडसे के

2 अक्टूबर 2019

मध्यप्रदेश पुलिस (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश हनी ट्रैप मामला: तीन आरोपी महिलाओं के ट्रांजिट रिमांड को मंजूरी, कल इंदौर कोर्ट में पेशी

30 सितंबर 2019

Madhya Pradesh : Transfer of Senior IPS officers, Special DG Purushottam Sharma lost STF
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश : आईपीएस अधिकारियों के तबादले, स्पेशल डीजी पुरुषोत्तम शर्मा को एसटीएफ से हटाया

1 अक्टूबर 2019

गोपाल भार्गव (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: गोपाल भार्गव के झाबुआ उपचुनाव को भारत-पाक चुनाव बताने पर कांग्रेस लाल, आयोग में शिकायत

30 सितंबर 2019

शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

शताब्दी व भोपाल एक्सप्रेस मंगलवार से हबीबगंज स्टेशन तक आएंगी

30 सितंबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

गांधी जयंती: कमलनाथ ने कहा- गर्व है महान व्यक्ति ने किया कांग्रेस का नेतृत्व

2 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited