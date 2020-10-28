मध्यप्रदेश : भाजपा ने चुनाव आयोग को पत्र लिखकर कमलनाथ की रैलियों पर रोक की मांग की

Madhya Pradesh: Bharatiya Janata Party writes to the Election Commission of India requesting to debar Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath from electioneering and holding public meetings during the by-elections in the state— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020
