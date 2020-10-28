शहर चुनें
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Madhya Pradesh BJP writes a letter to Election Commission requesting to ban on Kamal Nath's rallies

मध्यप्रदेश : भाजपा ने चुनाव आयोग को पत्र लिखकर कमलनाथ की रैलियों पर रोक की मांग की

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Wed, 28 Oct 2020 10:07 PM IST
शिवराज सिंह चौहान
शिवराज सिंह चौहान

ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश में भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने बुधवार को राष्ट्रीय चुनाव आयोग को पत्र लिखकर राज्य में उपचुनाव के दौरान कांग्रसे नेता एवं मध्य प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ की चुनावी सभाओं और रैलियों पर रोक लगाने का अनुरोध किया। 
city & states madhya pradesh bjp

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

