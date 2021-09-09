मध्यप्रदेश : आगरा की नाबालिग के साथ भोपाल में सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, भाजपा नेता समेत तीन आरोपी गिरफ्तार

Madhya Pradesh | 3 people arrested for allegedly raping a minor at a hotel room— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2021
The girl was brought from Agra by a woman. In her complaint, she levelled rape allegations against 3 people, all three arrested from Dindori on the basis of hotel footage: Bhopal SP Sai Krishna Thota pic.twitter.com/BIrCZ9kPLK
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.