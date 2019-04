आयकर की छापेमारी के खिलाफ हाईकोर्ट पहुंचे कमलनाथ के निजी सचिव, याचिका दायर

Praveen Kakkar's lawyer has filed a petition in the Indore High Court challenging the income tax raids; Next date of hearing in the case is 11th April.

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath on ongoing Income Tax raids: They are doing this as they know they are going to lose elections and these are the only tactics left. Mujhe koi chinta nahi hai, mujhe koi daba nahi sakta. pic.twitter.com/kXM23y3B51