Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Lokayukta Raids on locations belonging to State Food Supply Department Manager Salman Haider 

इंदौर : खाद्य आपूर्ति विभाग के प्रबंधक सलमान हैदर के ठिकानों पर लोकायुक्त की छापेमारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इंदौर Updated Mon, 08 Jul 2019 10:50 AM IST
सलमान हैदर के ठिकानों पर लोकायुक्त की छापेमारी
सलमान हैदर के ठिकानों पर लोकायुक्त की छापेमारी - फोटो : ANI
मध्यप्रदेश में राज्य खाद्य आपूर्ति विभाग के प्रबंधक सलमान हैदर के चार ठिकानों पर लोकायुक्त द्वारा छापेमारी की जा रही है। ये छापे कटनी में सलमान हैदर की बेनामी संपत्ति के संबंध में मारे जा रहे हैं। 
salman haider lokayukta food supply department manager raid indore disproportionate assets katni सलमान हैदर
