मध्यप्रदेश: उज्जैन में सहकारी अधिकारी के घर लोकायुक्त का छापा, 15 लाख रुपये समेत कई दस्तावेज बरामद

Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta raid at the residence and farmhouse of Co-operative Officer Nirmal Rai in Ujjain, in connection with a disproportionate assets case. More than Rs 15 Lakhs, one car, four motorcycles, and documents of properties have been recovered. pic.twitter.com/1HlzNBxLhw— ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2020
मध्य प्रदेश कांग्रेस ने सोमवार को भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता शिवराज सिंह चौहान की अगुवाई वाली पिछली भाजपा सरकार पर आरोप लगाया।
11 फरवरी 2020