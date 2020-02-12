शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Lokayukta raid residence and farmhouse of Co-operative Officer Nirmal Rai in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: उज्जैन में सहकारी अधिकारी के घर लोकायुक्त का छापा, 15 लाख रुपये समेत कई दस्तावेज बरामद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उज्जैन Updated Wed, 12 Feb 2020 09:53 AM IST
विज्ञापन
Raid at residence of Nirmal Rai in Ujjain
Raid at residence of Nirmal Rai in Ujjain - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
उज्जैन में सहकारी अधिकारी निर्मल राय के आवास और फार्म हाउस पर बुधवार को लोकायुक्त ने छापा मारा। छापे के दौरान 15 लाख रुपये से अधिक कैश, एक कार, चार मोटरसाइकिल और संपत्तियों के दस्तावेज बरामद किए गए हैं।
विज्ञापन
 
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Delhi Election Result 2020 Live Updates Latest Chunav News In Hindi
India News

62 सीटों के साथ केजरीवाल ने लगाई जीत की हैट्रिक, भाजपा 8 पर सिमटी, मतगणना खत्म

11 फरवरी 2020

delhi election result
Delhi NCR

Delhi Election: रुझानों में बढ़त के बाद 'छोटे केजरीवाल' पहुंचे आप कार्यालय, जीता लोगों का दिल

11 फरवरी 2020

मनीष सिसोदिया को पछाड़ बढ़त बनाए हुए हैं रविंद्र सिंह नेगी
Delhi NCR

कौन हैं रविंद्र सिंह नेगी, जो पटपड़गंज सीट से मनीष सिसोदिया को दे रहे कड़ी टक्कर

11 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में योगी को भगवा वेष में देख चौंक गए थे पिता, बोले- ये क्या हाल बनाया है, घर चलो

12 फरवरी 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः फांसी की नई तारीख के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दी हरी झंडी

11 फरवरी 2020

योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

उत्तराखंड में घर पहुंचे योगी को देख भावुक हुए थे मां-बाप, कहा- यहां रहने नहीं, भिक्षा लेने आया हूं

12 फरवरी 2020

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस शिवरात्रि महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस शिवरात्रि महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
lokayukta raid ujjain madhya pradesh
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ ने किया रश्मि से अपने झगड़े की असली वजह का खुलासा, बोले- 'एक बार इसने शो...'

12 फरवरी 2020

bjp leader munesh
Delhi NCR

भाजपा नेता हत्याकांड में सामने आया चौंकाने वाला सच, मां के प्रेम संबंधों की जानकारी बेटे को भी थी!

12 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
नरेश यादव
Delhi NCR

'आप' विधायक पर जानलेवा हमला, कार्यकर्ता की मौत, एक गिरफ्तार

12 फरवरी 2020

ऐसे बदला भाजपा का सियासी नक्शा
India News

भाजपा को अब बिहार-बंगाल की चिंता, नीतीश से मोलभाव की स्थिति नहीं, सिर्फ 16 राज्यों में बची

12 फरवरी 2020

Adnan Sami
Bollywood

कुणाल कामरा के सामने लैपटॉप पर क्या देख रहे थे अर्णब गोस्वामी, अदनान सामी ने किया खुलासा

12 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Bigg Boss 13
Television

फिनाले से पहले सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला की मां ने बिग बॉस को लिखा पत्र, सोशल मीडिया पर हुआ वायरल

12 फरवरी 2020

delhi bjp
Delhi NCR

'आप' की 'आंधी' में कौन हैं भाजपा के वो आठ सूरमा, जो सीधी टक्कर के बाद भी जीते अपनी सीट

12 फरवरी 2020

John Cena and Himanshi Khurana
Television

फिनाले से तीन दिन पहले खुलासा, आसिम से ही नहीं हिमांशी से भी है जॉन सीना का ये कनेक्शन

12 फरवरी 2020

Priyanka Gandhi
Bollywood

प्रियंका गांधी ने लगाया भाजपा पर आरोप तो बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री से मिला जबाव, बोलीं- विभाजनकारी...

12 फरवरी 2020

अरविंद केजरीवाल और उनके दादा स्व. मंगलचंद केजरीवाल
Chandigarh

जब केजरीवाल के दादा की रणनीति के आगे हारे थे पूर्व सीएम, ऐसे कांग्रेस का किला किया था ध्वस्त

12 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

शोभा ओझा
Madhya Pradesh

भाजपा सरकार के दौरान मध्य प्रदेश में 540 करोड़ रुपये का शौचालय घोटाला हुआ: कांग्रेस

मध्य प्रदेश कांग्रेस ने सोमवार को भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता शिवराज सिंह चौहान की अगुवाई वाली पिछली भाजपा सरकार पर आरोप लगाया।

11 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
मध्यप्रदेश के वर्तमान डीजीपी वीके सिंह
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: डीजीपी वीके सिंह की विदाई तय, राजेंद्र कुमार बन सकते हैं नए पुलिस प्रमुख

10 फरवरी 2020

मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

कमलनाथ सरकार ने किए 52 आईपीएस अधिकारियों के ट्रांसफर, 16 जिलों के एसपी भी बदले

10 फरवरी 2020

nidhi nivedita
Madhya Pradesh

कमलनाथ के मंत्री बोले- कलेक्टर के पास गोली मारने का अधिकार, थप्पड़ नहीं

7 फरवरी 2020

nidhi nivedita
Madhya Pradesh

एएसआई को थप्पड़ मारने का मामला, राजगढ़ कलेक्टर निधि निवेदिता पर हो सकती है कार्रवाई

5 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

नाटक में भगत सिंह का रोल निभाते हुए 12 साल का छात्र चढ़ा फांसी, हुई मौत

6 फरवरी 2020

केंद्रीय मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी
India News

राहुल के डंडे वाले बयान पर नकवी का पलटवार, कहा - सोनिया अपने पप्पूजी को राजनीतिक प्लेस्कूल भेजें

9 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेशः अपने कार्यालय पर झूठा हमला कराने वाला एसडीएम अनिल सपाकाले गिरफ्तार

8 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: रफ्तार बनी मौत का कारण, बस पलटने से दो छात्रों की मौत, 21 लोग घायल

10 फरवरी 2020

शायर राहत इंदौरी (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

CAA: राहत इंदौरी का पीएम मोदी पर तंज, संविधान में लिखी बातें समझने की कोशिश करें प्रधानमंत्री

7 फरवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

दिल्ली चुनाव नतीजे : कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सुभाष चोपड़ा का इस्तीफा, कहा- ऐसे कैसे जीत गए केजरीवाल

सुभाष चोपड़ा ने कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया। दिल्ली चुनाव नतीजे में कांग्रेस का खाता भी ना खुल पाने को सुभाष चोपड़ा ने अपनी जिम्मेदारी बताई और कहा कि आम आदमी पार्टी को जीत कैसे मिल गई ये समझ नहीं आ रहा।

12 फरवरी 2020

आप 2:02

दिल्ली नतीजा 2020 : 'आप' विधायक नरेश यादव पर जानलेवा हमला, एक कार्यकर्ता की मौत

12 फरवरी 2020

प्रवेश वर्मा 1:20

Delhi Election Results 2020: भाजपा की हार के बाद आक्रामक दिखने वाले प्रवेश वर्मा पड़े नरम

11 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली चुनाव परिणाम 2020 2:25

दिल्ली चुनाव परिणाम 2020 : क्या भाजपा को भारी पड़ गया मुख्यमंत्री चेहरा घोषित न करना

11 फरवरी 2020

राशिफल 3:18

12 फरवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

11 फरवरी 2020

Related

कमलनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

कमलनाथ का मोदी पर हमला, कहा- बेरोजगारी से ध्यान हटाने के लिए लाए सीएए 

9 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: धार भीड़ हिंसा मामले में एक अन्य आरोपी गिरफ्तार, एएसआई सस्पेंड

9 फरवरी 2020

Madhya Pradesh Dhar Child lifting rumour one killed and six injured, Cm Kamalnath tweet on incident
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: बच्चा चोरी की अफवाह पर भीड़ ने ली एक व्यक्ति की जान, तीन गिरफ्तार

5 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

राजस्थान : नाबालिग के अपहरण-दुष्कर्म मामले में मध्यप्रदेश के दो भाइयों को उम्रकैद

8 फरवरी 2020

उस्मान पटेल
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश:सीएए के विरोध में इंदौर के मुस्लिम भाजपा पार्षद ने छोड़ी पार्टी

8 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: छतरपुर एसडीएम पर जानलेवा हमला, कार्यालय में नकाबपोशों ने की फायरिंग, गाड़ी भी तोड़ी

5 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited