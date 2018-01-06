Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Indore School Bus Incident case FIR to be registered against Delhi Public School management

इंदौर स्कूल बस हादसा: DPS स्कूल के खिलाफ FIR होगी दर्ज, गृहमंत्री ने तुरंत कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Sat, 06 Jan 2018 04:46 PM IST
Indore School Bus Incident case FIR to be registered against Delhi Public School management
इंदौर के कनाडिया रोड पर डीपीएस की स्कूल बस और ट्रक के बीच हुई भीषण टक्कर - फोटो : ANI
इंदौर में दिल्ली पब्लिक स्कूल (डीपीएस) बस दुर्घटना मामले में राज्य सरकार की जांच रिपोर्ट में स्कूल प्रबंधन को जिम्मेदार ठहराया गया है। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह और गृहमंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह के आदेश पर 24 घंटों में पेश की गई रिपोर्ट में जो तथ्य सामने आए हैं उसके आधार पर स्कूल के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करने के आदेश दे दिए गए हैं। 

RELATED




मध्य प्रदेश में इंदौर के कनाडिया रोड पर शुक्रवार को डीपीएस की स्कूल बस और ट्रक के बीच हुई भीषण टक्कर में पांच स्कूली छात्रों समेत छह लोगों की मौत हो गई और कई गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। बताया जा रहा है कि स्कूल बस की स्टीयरिंग फेल हो गई थी, जिस कारण उसकी टक्कर तेज रफ्तार ट्रक से हो गई। 

गृह मंत्रालय की जांच रिपोर्ट में पाया गया कि स्कूल बस की स्पीड 80 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा थी। इसके बस में लगाए गए स्पीड गवर्नर कंपनी के खिलाफ भी एफआईआर दर्ज की जाएगी। जांच रिपोर्ट के बाद गृहमंत्री की ओर से इंदौर के डीआईजी को तुरंत कार्रवाई करने के आदेश दिए गए हैं।
madhya pradesh accident road accident indore
कॉमेंट करें

Spotlight

salman khan brother in law ayush sharma maintain stardom before his bollywood entry
Bollywood

बिना फिल्में किए ही इतने महंगे शौक रखते हैं सलमान के जीजा, घर के किराए से ज्यादा है चप्पल की कीमत

6 जनवरी 2018

aishwarya rai and abhishek bachchan bought apartment worth rupee 21 crore
Bollywood

PHOTOS: फीस बढ़ाते ही ऐश ने खरीदा 21 करोड़ का बंगला, स्विमिंग पूल एरिया देख दिमाग हिल जाएगा

6 जनवरी 2018

shah rukh khan film zero faces controversy as writer mithilesh baria
Bollywood

टीजर रिलीज होते ही विवादों में फंसी शाहरुख खान की 'Zero', चोरी का लग गया आरोप

6 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 ex contestant bandagi kalra ready for bollywood entry
Television

Bigg Boss 11: बेघर होने के बाद बंदगी कालरा की खुल गई किस्मत, जानकर शिल्पा-हिना को होगी जलन

6 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss ex contestant arshi khan spotted at outside of salman khan house
Television

Bigg Boss से निकल चुकी ये कंटेस्टेंट जा पहुंची सलमान के घर, गार्ड्स ने खदेड़ा तो तिलमिलाईं

6 जनवरी 2018

Birthday Special Story a r rahman
Bollywood

B'day Special: पिता के निधन के बाद हुआ कुछ ऐसा रहमान ने कबूला इस्लाम धर्म

6 जनवरी 2018

vacancies for Resident Doctors in AIIMS Bhopal
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: भोपाल के एम्स अस्पताल में निकलीं रेजीडेंट डाक्टर्स की वैकेंसी

6 जनवरी 2018

vacancies for Deputy Managers in State Bank of India
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया में डिप्‍टी मैनेजर बनने का मौका

6 जनवरी 2018

karan johar want to patch up with kangana ranaut after nepotism controversy
Bollywood

ऐसा क्या हुआ कि कंगना के आगे झुके करण, खत्म करना चाहते हैं कोल्ड वार

6 जनवरी 2018

Designer Mithi Kalra launches bridal collection
Fashion tips

लाल रंग के अलावा शादी में पहनना चाहती हैं कुछ अलग तो ये रंग बन सकता है आपकी च्वाइस

6 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

ED files supplementary charge sheet against lalu yadav and misa bharti in money laundering case
Bihar

नए केस में फंसे लालू, ED ने 8000 करोड़ के फर्जीवाड़े पर दाखिल की चार्जशीट

चारा घोटाला के एक मामले में सजा के ऐलान से पहले राजद प्रमुख लालू प्रसाद यादव पर प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने शिकंजा कसा है। ईडी ने 8000 करोड़ रुपये के कथित मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग केस में पूरक आरोपपत्र दाखिल किया है।

6 जनवरी 2018

child reached to police station in etawah
Kanpur

'पापा काे एेसे माराे क‌ि रूह कांप जाए', थाने पहुंचे इस 11 साल के बच्चे ने बयां क‌िया गुस्सा

5 जनवरी 2018

potato farmers throw the potato in front of vidhansabha
Lucknow

विधानसभा के सामने सड़कों पर सुबह-सुबह बिखरा मिला आलू, सवालों के घेरे में सुरक्षा

6 जनवरी 2018

fodder scam: lalu yadav complaints for feeling cold in jail then judge says play tabla
Jharkhand

लालू की शिकायत जेल में ठंड लगती है, जज की सलाह- तबला बजाइए

5 जनवरी 2018

private school became modern madrasa in kanpur
Kanpur

योगी सरकार ने कसा शिकंजा तो 'प्राइवेट स्कूल बन गए आधुनिक मदरसे'

6 जनवरी 2018

Daroga resigns from UP police, said, It is difficult to do such a job
Meerut

दारोगा ने यूपी पुलिस से दिया इस्तीफा, कहा- ऐसे में नौकरी करना मुश्किल

31 दिसंबर 2017

FODDER SCAM: Lalu Prasad Yadav's advocate files plea in CBI Court, demanding minimum punishment
Jharkhand

चारा घोटाला: लालू ने की CBI कोर्ट से कम-से-कम सजा की मांग, खराब सेहत का दिया हवाला

5 जनवरी 2018

husband gave divorce to wife on whatsapp from dubai
Lucknow

दुबई से बीबी को वाट्सएप पर दिया तलाक, वजह जानकर आप भी रह जाएंगे हैरान

6 जनवरी 2018

saffron color painted on haj house lucknow
Lucknow

लखनऊ हज हाउस का भी हुआ भगवाकरण, हरे पर चढ़ा केसरिया रंग

5 जनवरी 2018

theft in former DGP's family members home
Kanpur

पूर्व डीजीपी के खानदानियों के घर अलमारियों से ही नहीं जमीन में गड़ा रुपया भी किया पार, लाखों की चोरी

6 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

LIVE: ट्रक ने जीप को मारी जोरदार टक्कर, आप भी देखिए

मध्य प्रदेश के सागर में ट्रक ने जीप को जोरदार टक्कर मार दी, हालांकि हादसे में कोई घायल नहीं हुआ। पूरी घटना सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गई। फिलहाल पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

4 जनवरी 2018

BJP youth wing gifted to Pakistan high commissioner over ill treatment to Kulbhushan’s family 1:31

जाधव की मां-पत्नी से बदसलूकी पर पाकिस्तान उच्चायुक्त को भेजे गए जूते

31 दिसंबर 2017

VISUALLY IMPAIRED PROTESTING FOR JOBS IN BHOPAL 0:49

VIDEO: जानिए किस वजह से जलसत्याग्रह को मजबूर हुए भोपाल के ये दृष्टिहीन छात्र

27 दिसंबर 2017

MP Government BJP MLA Panna Lal Shakya question virat kohli and anushka marriage in Italy 1:18

देखिए, किसने उठाया विराट की देशभक्ति पर सवाल?

20 दिसंबर 2017

PREGNANT WOMAN DELIVERS IN OPEN FIELD AFTER HOSPITAL THRASHED HER OUT 1:29

बच्चे को गर्भ में मरा बता महिला को अस्पताल से निकाला

19 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

Madhya Pradesh: DPS bus collided with a truck five childern dead
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर में DPS की स्कूल बस और ट्रक के बीच टक्कर, पांच छात्रों की मौत, 6 घायल

5 जनवरी 2018

BJP leader raghvendra sengar dance and flaunt notes on dancers in party ashoknagar video viral
Madhya Pradesh

डांसर के साथ बीजेपी नेता ने लगाए ठुमके और नोट उड़ाए, अश्लील डांस का वीडियो वायरल

2 जनवरी 2018

Madhya Pradesh: Bridge breaks into two pieces in Ramnagar
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: दो टुकड़े में टूटा रतलाम को झाबुआ से जोड़ने वाला पुल, बाल-बाल बचे लोग

26 दिसंबर 2017

boosted by dacoits in border areas in uttar pradesh and madhya pradesh
Kanpur

यूपी-एमपी के सीमावर्ती इलाकों में बढ़ा 'डकैतों का उत्पात', शिक्षकों को अगवाकर मांगी 5-5 लाख फिरौती

24 दिसंबर 2017

Madhya Pradesh: Gifts distributed by Shivraj Singh to the girls took away by district administration
Madhya Pradesh

MP गजब है! CM ने लड़कियों के पैर धोए और दिए गिफ्ट्स, कलेक्टर ले गए छीन

22 दिसंबर 2017

Madhya Pradesh: Fire broke out in a shopping complex in Bhopal's  Bairagarh
Madhya Pradesh

MP: भोपाल के शॉपिंग कांपलेक्स में भीषण आग, 300 करोड़ का नुकसान

17 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.