Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Indore: Fire broke out at a building in Sanvind Nagar no injuries or casualties were reported

मध्यप्रदेश: इंदौर के संविद नगर में स्थित इमारत में लगी आग, किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इंदौर Updated Sat, 19 Dec 2020 11:49 AM IST
इमारत में लगी आग
इमारत में लगी आग - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश के इंदौर के संविद नगर में आज सुबह एक इमारत में आग लग गई। इस घटना में किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं है।  
madhya pradesh fire in indore

