इमरती देवी फिर कांग्रेस पर बरसीं, बोलीं- मध्यप्रदेश में हमेशा रहेगी भाजपा की सरकार

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Imarti Devi says, "Navratri is going on and he (Kamal Nath) used such language "item" remark) before Bhagwati. So you'll see that Congress party will never come to power in MP. BJP will win all 28 seats & there will always be a BJP govt here." pic.twitter.com/zSf2mbTpYO