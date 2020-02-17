शहर चुनें

Gas cylinder blast in rewa which kill husband wife along with two children, fire under control

मध्यप्रदेश: रीवा में फटा गैस सिलिंडर, दो बच्चों सहित पति-पत्नी की झुलसकर मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रीवा Updated Mon, 17 Feb 2020 09:52 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Amar Ujala
मध्यप्रदेश के सिटी कोतवाली के तरहटी मोहल्ले में देर रात घर के अंदर गैस सिलेंडर फटा गया। जिसमें घर के अंदर मौजूद पति-पत्नी सहित दो बच्चों की झुलसकर मौत हो गई है। मौके पर पहुंची दमकल और पुलिस की टीम ने कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर नियंत्रण पाया। स्थानीय लोगों के अनुसार देर रात जोरदार धमाके के साथ घर के अंदर सिलिंडर फटा। जिसके बाद मौके पर भीड़ जमा हो गई। घटना के कारण पूरे इलाके में दहशत का माहौल है।
घटना के बारे में ज्यादा जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा की जा रही है।
gas cylinder blast madhya pradesh police fire tenders husband wife





