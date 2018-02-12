अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Former BJP MLA said, one hour Hanuman chalisa will be able to overcome the problems of farmers

बीजेपी के पूर्व विधायक बोले- 1 घंटा हनुमान चालीसा पढ़ने से दूर होंगी किसानों की समस्याएं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 03:26 PM IST
Former BJP MLA said, one hour Hanuman chalisa will be able to overcome the problems of farmers
मध्यप्रदेश में चुनावों के नजदीक आते ही विवादित बयानों का दौर शुरू हो गया है। पूर्व बीजेपी विधायक रमेश सक्सेना ने कहा कि वैज्ञानिकों ने कहा है कि अगले 4 से 5 दिनों तक प्राकृतिक प्रकोप रहेगा, ओला और बारिश भी होगी। 

अगर इस आपदा से बचना है तो हर किसान को प्रति दिन 1 घंटा हनुमान चालीसा पढ़ना होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि मेरा यह दावा है कि अगर 5 दिनों तक हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ कर लिया जाये तो प्राकृतिक आपदा से निपटा जा सकता है।

किसान पहले ही अपनी समस्याओं से परेशान हैं। हर रोज कोई न कोई किसान खेती में नुकसान होने की वजह से आत्महत्या कर लेता है। ऐसे में पूर्व विधायक का यह बयान किसानों के गुस्सा का कारण बन सकता है।



