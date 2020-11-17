मध्यप्रदेशः सागर जिले के राहतगढ़ वाटरफॉल में डूबने से 5 लोगों की मौत, एक अस्पताल में भर्ती

Madhya Pradesh: Five members of a family drown, one injured in Rahatgarh waterfalls, Sagar district— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2020
Police say, “A family of six came to Rahatgarh waterfall for a picnic & entered the prohibited area. Five persons died by drowning & one has been taken to hospital for treatment.” pic.twitter.com/MhTGAeOaaa
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.