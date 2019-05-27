शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Fire in Indore Timber Market, Lakhs of woods damaged

आग की चपेट में इंदौर का टिम्बर मार्केट, लाखों की लकड़ियां खाक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इंदौर Updated Mon, 27 May 2019 11:29 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
इंदौर के धार रोड़ स्थित टिम्बर मार्केट में भीषण आग लग गई। आग इतनी भीषण है कि आसपास के कई पीठों को भी उसने अपनी चपेट में ले लिया जिससे लाखों की लकड़ियां खाक हो गई। फायर की चार टीम मौके पर आग को काबू करने में जुटी है लेकिन आग कंट्रोल से बाहर से बाहर है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
शुरुआती जानकारी के मुताबिक आग की चपेट में आने से तीन से चार लकड़ी पीठे व आरा मशीनें आये है। आग की ऊंची लपटें दूर से दिखाई दे रही है। आग लगने का कारण भी फिलहाल सामने नहीं आया है। खबर लिखे जाने तक आग पर काबू पाने के प्रयास जारी है।

Recommended

राहुल गांधी
India News

17वीं लोकसभा में रिकॉर्ड 30 फीसदी सांसद हैं वंशवादी राजनीति का चेहरा

27 मई 2019

भारतीय नौसेना (फाइल)
India News

भारतीय तट पर जिंदा नहीं पहुंच सकेंगे आतंकी, सुरक्षा बलों को गच्चा देने की कोशिश होगी नाकाम

27 मई 2019

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी
India News

अगले हफ्ते शुरू होगा राहुल गांधी का ऑपरेशन 'क्लीन', वीआईपी बन चुके इन चेहरों पर भी गिर सकती है गाज

27 मई 2019

UK Board Result के लिए आज ही Missed Call करें
UK Board

UK Board Result के लिए आज ही Missed Call करें
अर्थी को कांधा देतीं भाजपा सांसद स्मृति ईरानी।
Lucknow

भाजपा नेता की हत्या पर स्मृति ईरानी ने कहा, हत्यारों को मौत की सजा दिलाकर ही दम लेंगे

27 मई 2019

मुलायम सिंह यादव ने मायावती को किया नमस्कार तो डिंपल ने छू लिए थे पैर
Kanpur

क्या...मायावती के पैर छूने से डिंपल को चखना पड़ा हार का स्वाद, चाचा शिवपाल ने कही थी ये बड़ी बात

27 मई 2019

छात्रा के सामने बदसलूकी करते हैं मनचले
Meerut

वीडियो वायरल: कभी पिस्टल दिखाते तो कभी उतारते हैं कपड़े, शोहदों की दहशत में जी रहा छात्रा का परिवार

27 मई 2019

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Astrology

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
विज्ञापन
indore timber market fire woods
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

प्रचंड बहुमत के बाद नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

क्या जातिवाद के खत्म होने का प्रमाण है नरेंद्र मोदी को मिली प्रचंड जीत?

27 मई 2019

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अटल ने कहा था- लुट जाएगी कांग्रेस की पूंजी, खाली हाथ रह जाएगी पार्टी

27 मई 2019

जाकिर नाईक (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जाकिर नाईक के ट्रस्ट, निजी खातों में अज्ञात ‘हितैषियों’ ने भेजे करोड़ों रुपये : ईडी

27 मई 2019

संसद का सेंट्रल हॉल
India News

संसद में 26 फीसदी दागी बढ़े और 7 फीसदी करोड़पति

26 मई 2019

भाजपा
India News

अंदेशे खारिज कर भाजपा पूर्वोत्तर में और मजबूत 

26 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
meghalaya high court
India News

मेघालय हाईकोर्ट ने विवादास्पद ‘हिंदू राष्ट्र’ फैसले को बदला

26 मई 2019

उमर अब्दुल्ला-महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

मध्य प्रदेश की घटना पर उमर बोले- इब्तिदा-ए-इश्क है रोता है क्या, आगे-आगे देखिए होता है क्या

26 मई 2019

karan johar
Bollywood

करण जौहर के नाम पर इन 12 फिल्मों ने दर्शकों को लगाया चूना, बनीं धर्मा प्रोडक्शन की 'कलंक'

25 मई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

गोरक्षा के नाम पर तीन लोगों की पिटाई, ओवैसी बोले- नए भारत में आपका स्वागत है

25 मई 2019

इमैनुएल मैक्रों-नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति ने दी पीएम मोदी को बधाई, कहा- मिलकर काम करना रखेंगे जारी

25 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

रामाबाई बसपा विधायक
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: बसपा विधायक का आरोप, भाजपा दे रही 50-60 करोड़ का ऑफर

मध्यप्रदेश में बसपा विधायक रामाबाई ने भाजपा पर विधायकों को खरीदने का आरोप लगाया है। रामाबाई ने कहा कि वो (भाजपा) सभी को ऑफर दे रहे हैं। जो पागल हैं सिर्फ वही उनके बहकावे में आएंगे।

27 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
कंप्यूटर बाबा, स्वामी वैराग्यानंद (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

दिग्विजय के हारते ही हवा हुए मिर्ची यज्ञ वाले स्वामी और कंप्यूटर बाबा, मोबाइल कर लिया बंद

25 मई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

गोरक्षा के नाम पर तीन लोगों की पिटाई, ओवैसी बोले- नए भारत में आपका स्वागत है

25 मई 2019

दिग्विजय सिंह और मिर्ची बाबा
Madhya Pradesh

दिग्विजय सिंह के लिए 5 कुंतल मिर्च से हवन करने वाले 'मिर्ची बाबा' निरंजनी अखाड़े से बाहर

25 मई 2019

शिवराज चौहान से मिलने पहुंचे कमलनाथ और विजयवर्गीय
Madhya Pradesh

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज के पिता के निधन के बाद उनसे मिलने पहुंचे कमलनाथ और विजयवर्गीय

26 मई 2019

दिग्विजय सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

दिग्विजय का आरोप- कांग्रेस की जीत नहीं पचा पा रही भाजपा, विधायकों को मिल रहे ऑफर

25 मई 2019

साध्वी प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर
Madhya Pradesh

साध्वी प्रज्ञा के आते ही कार्यकर्ताओं ने लगाए नाथूराम गोडसे जिंदाबाद के नारे

24 मई 2019

हर्ष मंदर (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

हर्ष मंदर ने दिया अल्पसंख्यकों और दलितों को लेकर बयान, लोगों ने किया हंगामा

27 मई 2019

सीहोर जिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष रतन सिंह ठाकुर
Madhya Pradesh

पार्टी को हारता देख कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष की दिल का दौरा पड़ने से मौत, मतगणना केंद्र पर ही गिरे

23 मई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Madhya Pradesh

चुनाव परिणाम से पहले कमलनाथ की शिवराज को चिट्ठी, लिखी ये बात

22 मई 2019

Recommended Videos

'द कपिल शर्मा शो' में सिंगर उषा उत्थुप ने खोले अपनी जिंदगी से जुड़े कई राज

द कपिल शर्मा शो में पहुंचे गायक सुदेश भोसले और उषा उत्थुप।इस शो में उषा ने कई राज से पर्दा उठाये और साथ ही अपने संघर्ष की कहानी भी बताई।उन्होने कहा कि एक पत्रकार ने उन्हे भूत तक कह दिया था।

27 मई 2019

अजय देवगन 2:50

वीरू देवगन का निधन, अजय देवगन को सांत्वना देने पहुंचे कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स

27 मई 2019

रामाबाई 1:08

मध्य प्रदेश: बीएसपी विधायक ने लगाया भाजपा पर ये आरोप

27 मई 2019

मोहन भागवत 1:23

आरएसएस प्रमुख मोहन भागवत का राम मंदिर पर अल्टीमेटम!

27 मई 2019

वीरू देवगन, अजय देवगन 2:45

वीरू देवगन के निधन की खबर सुनते ही अजय देवगन के घर पहुंचे सनी, शाहरुख समेत ये सितारे

27 मई 2019

Related

कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता बीएल सेन
Madhya Pradesh

कांग्रेस के हारने के बाद पार्टी कार्यकर्ता ने मुंडवाया सिर, भाजपा समर्थक से लगाई थी शर्त

25 मई 2019

कमलनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

कमलनाथ के सामने छलका विधायक का दर्द, बोले- मेरी न मंत्री सुन रहे न अफसर, क्या इस्तीफा दे दूं

22 मई 2019

कमलनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

कमलनाथ के 22 मंत्रियों के विधानसभा क्षेत्र में हारी कांग्रेस, छह मंत्री ही बचा पाए पार्टी की लाज

25 मई 2019

CM Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath
India News

कमलनाथ बोले- 10 विधायकों को दिया गया पैसे और पद का लालच, मुझे सभी पर पूरा भरोसा

21 मई 2019

कैलाश विजयवर्गीय
India News

भाजपा नेता कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने ममता बनर्जी पर लगाया ये गंभीर आरोप

21 मई 2019

शिवराज सिंह चौहान
Madhya Pradesh

लोकसभा चुनाव परिणाम पर बोले शिवराज: वंशवाद और आतंकवाद पर 'मोदीवाद' की जीत

25 मई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.