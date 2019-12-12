शहर चुनें

मध्यप्रदेश: यूरिया के लिए लंबी लाइनों में खड़े रहे किसान, अधिकारी बोले- नहीं है कमी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिवपुरी Updated Thu, 12 Dec 2019 02:27 PM IST
यूरिया के लिए लाइन में खड़े लोग
यूरिया के लिए लाइन में खड़े लोग - फोटो : ANI
मध्यप्रदेश के शिवपुरी जिले के करेरा में तहसील मुख्यालय पर किसान लंबी कतारे लगाए हुए दिखाई दिए। कृषि विकास अधिकारी ने कहा, 'यूरिया की कोई कमी नहीं है। वर्तमान में लक्ष्य 31,500 का है जिसमें से 21,153 टन यहां मौजूद है। 19,589 टन पहले से ही वितरित किया जा चुका है। सभी केंद्रों पर वितरण कार्य चल रहा है।'
urea long queues target
Most Read

ज्योतिरादित्या सिंधिया
Madhya Pradesh

सिंधिया ने फिर की 'बगावत', 370 के बाद नागरिकता विधेयक का किया समर्थन

ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने अनुच्छेद 370 के बाद अब नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक पर सरकार का समर्थन किया है।

11 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

पति ने दिया तीन तलाक, 'हलाला' के नाम पर दुष्कर्म का तांत्रिक पर आरोप, दोनों गिरफ्तार

12 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

सिविल सेवा परीक्षा में सरकार ने दी बड़ी राहत, मिली एक साल की छूट

11 दिसंबर 2019

Imarti Devi
Madhya Pradesh

कमलनाथ की मंत्री के अजब बोल- घर से बाहर लड़कियां करती हैं मेहनत, लड़के पीते हैं बीयर

10 दिसंबर 2019

ED
Chhattisgarh

बैंक धोखाधड़ी मामले में मध्यप्रदेश-छत्तीसगढ़ में ईडी की बड़ी कार्रवाई, 12 ठिकानों पर छापा

11 दिसंबर 2019

मंत्री पीसी शर्मा
Madhya Pradesh

जैन, गुजराती समाज ने प्री-वेडिंग फोटो शूट पर लगाया प्रतिबंध, एमपी के मंत्री का समर्थन

10 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश : सरपंच पति ने एक ही मंडप में रचाई पत्नी और साली के साथ शादी

8 दिसंबर 2019

डायमंड माइन (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

छतरपुर हीरा खदान: आमने-सामने बिड़ला और अडानी समूह, 80 हजार करोड़ पहुंची बोली

11 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

भोपाल: सरकारी स्कूल में चेन से बंधा अज्ञात व्यक्ति का जला हुआ शव बरामद

10 दिसंबर 2019

जीतू सोनी का एक और बंगला हुआ जमींदोज
India News

इंदौर: जीतू सोनी के एक और बंगले पर चला प्रशासन का हथौड़ा, जमींदोज हुआ अवैध निर्माण

9 दिसंबर 2019

