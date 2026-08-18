{"_id":"6a5e26dc3770291ba70a03fe","slug":"balaghat-double-money-scam-somendra-mastermind-behind-the-rs600-crore-fraud-arrested-he-was-running-the-network-via-telegram-and-a-diary-is-expected-to-reveal-the-names-of-several-prominent-figures-balaghat-news-c-1-1-noi1553-4522651-2026-07-20","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"Balaghat: 600 करोड़ की ठगी का मास्टरमाइंड गिरफ्तार, टेलीग्राम से चला रहा था नेटवर्क, डायरी खोलेगी कई बड़े नाम","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"शहर और राज्य","slug":"city-and-states"}}