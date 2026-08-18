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Balaghat Crime News

क्राइम

Balaghat: कान्हा टाइगर रिजर्व में बाघ का हमला, लाठी से मुकाबला कर ग्रामीण ने बचाई जान

Tiger attacks Kanha Tiger Reserve; villager fights back with stick to save his life
Balaghat
18 Aug 2026
विज्ञापन
बच्चों की मौत से हड़कंप मचने के बाद स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने डाला डेरा

MP News: बालाघाट में गंदे पानी से छह बच्चों की मौत से हड़कंप, 47 मासूम अब भी अस्पताल में कर रहे संघर्ष

Balaghat
10 Aug 2026

बालाघाट में सनसनी: टूटी नहर में मिला युवती का लथपथ शव, गर्दन पर गहरे घाव से हत्या की आशंका

Blood-stained body of a young woman found in Dhuti Canal; deep neck wound raises suspicion of murder.
Balaghat
05 Aug 2026

Balaghat Crime: 2.20 करोड़ की डील, व्हाट्सएप पर एक सैंपल और गोदाम में दूसरा; व्यापारी से 35 लाख ठगे

Duped of lakhs under the pretext of overseas business; the scheme was hatched in a cinematic style
Balaghat
02 Aug 2026

बालाघाट चावल घोटाले में बड़ी कार्रवाई, पूर्व मंत्री रामकिशोर कावरे के भतीजे गिरफ्तार; कई नए नाम आने की संभावना

Balaghat Rice Scam: SIT takes action; 15 accused, including the nephew of a former BJP minister
Balaghat
01 Aug 2026
जानकारी देते एसपी

Balaghat News: सरपंच संग 90 हजार रुपये की डील, फिर पड़ गई पुलिस की रेड; दो कथित कर्मी रंगेहाथ पकड़े गए

Balaghat
25 Jul 2026
विज्ञापन
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चोरों का आतंक: तीन ज्वेलरी शॉप ओंर मेडिकल स्टोर को निशाना बनाकर लाखों की चोरी, सीसीटीवी फुटेज में हुई वारदात

Three jewelry shops and a medical store were targeted in Balaghat; the incident was captured on CCTV footage
Balaghat
22 Jul 2026

Balaghat: 600 करोड़ की ठगी का मास्टरमाइंड गिरफ्तार, टेलीग्राम से चला रहा था नेटवर्क, डायरी खोलेगी कई बड़े नाम

Balaghat 'Double Money' Scam: , mastermind behind the ₹600 crore fraud, arrested
Balaghat
20 Jul 2026
पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

Balaghat News: बेटी के आंसू देख सुलग रहा था ससुर, शराबी दामाद को उतारा मौत के घाट; 72 घंटे में कत्ल का खुलासा

Balaghat
19 Jul 2026
विज्ञापन
बालाघाट एसपी मामले की जानकारी देते हुए।

MP: 12 करोड़ रुपये के चावल घोटाले में 13 आरोपियों पर FIR, एवीजे एथेनॉल प्लांट के मालिक पिता-पुत्र समेत कई फरार

Balaghat
15 Jul 2026
जब्त किए ट्रक

MP News: फोर्टिफाइड चावल घोटाले की जांच में बड़ा एक्शन, 17 ट्रक जब्त; 50 से ज्यादा लोगों से पूछताछ

Balaghat
13 Jul 2026
विज्ञापन
दुर्घटना। (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)

Balaghat News: बालाघाट में मजदूरों से भरी पिकअप पलटने से 25 घायल, आठ की हालत नाजुक, ओवरलोडिंग बनी वजह

Balaghat
12 Jul 2026
मौके पर मौजूद लोग

MP: दोस्ती निभाने उतरा तो खुद भी नहीं लौटा... जहरीली गैस ने ली दो दोस्तों की जान, 5 घंटे बाद कुएं से निकले शव

Balaghat
10 Jul 2026
अंतिम संस्कार

Balaghat News: बालाघाट में क्रूरता की हदें पार, भालू का शिकार कर शव के किए टुकड़े; कुएं में फेंककर छिपाई पहचान

Balaghat
04 Jul 2026

Balaghat News: सिंचाई परियोजना के पंप हाउस पर लगी भीषण आग, दूर-दूर तक दिखा धुएं का गुब्बर; देखें वीडियो

Massive fire in Balaghat; plumes of smoke visible from up to 2 kilometers away.
Balaghat
02 Jul 2026
बालाघाट एसडीएम कार्यालय में चल रही फर्जी दस्तावेज की जांच

BSF भर्ती में फर्जीवाड़ा: बालाघाट का फर्जी निवासी बनकर नौकरी पाने की साजिश, 10 अभ्यर्थियों के दस्तावेज फर्जी

Balaghat
01 Jul 2026
घायल मजदूर

बालाघाट में निर्माणाधीन भवन में बड़ा हादसा: बेसमेंट से सटी दीवार गिरी, मलबे में दबे तीन मजदूर; दो की हालत खराब

Balaghat
01 Jul 2026
जब शराबी पति बना सिरदर्द, पत्नी ने खंभे से बांधकर निकाला समाधान!

MP: पत्नी ने शराबी पति को खंभे पर रस्सी से बांधा, फिर मुंह पर टेप चिपकाकर पीटा भी; आंदोलन में डाल रहा था खलल

Balaghat
01 Jul 2026
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