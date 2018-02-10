अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Anandiben Patel said a career can also be made in Pakoda making

अब आनंदीबेन पटेल बोलीं, पकौड़े में भी करियर बनाया जा सकता है

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, भोपाल Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 08:39 PM IST
Anandiben Patel said a career can also be made in Pakoda making
आनंदीबेन पटेल
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की पकौड़े पर की गई टिप्पणी के बाद पकौड़े को लेकर देश भर में चल रहे घमासान में अब मध्य प्रदेश की राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल ने भी अपने विचार रखे हैं। उन्होंने छिंदवाड़ा में आदिवासियों के एक कार्यक्रम में कहा कि पकौड़े बनाने में भी करियर बनाया जा सकता है। इसमें कोई बुराई नहीं है। 

गोंडवाना सभा के राष्ट्रीय अधिवेशन में राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन ने कहा कि पकौड़ा बनाकर व्यक्ति होटल व्यवसाय में जा सकता है। कांग्रेस की आलोचना करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि संसद में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के भाषण के दौरान विपक्ष का पकौड़ा दिखाना अनुचित था।

उल्लेखनीय है कि गुजरात की मुख्यमंत्री रहीं आनंदीबेन ने एक पखवाड़े पहले राज्यपाल पद की शपथ ली थी। छिंदवाड़ा में आदिवासियों के अधिवेशन में भी उन्होंने आश्वस्त किया कि वह आदिवासी वर्ग की समस्याओं के बारे में राज्य सरकार के साथ बैठक कर समाधान की दिशा में प्रयास करेंगी। 

RELATED

दरअसल कुछ दिनों पहले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने एक निजी न्यूज चैनल को दिए इंटरव्यू के दौरान सवालिया अंदाज में कहा था कि, 'आप अपने चैनल के बाहर ठेला लगाकर पकौड़े बेच रहे आदमी को इंप्लायड मानेंगे या नहीं?' पीएम मोदी के इस बयान को लेकर खूब हंगामा हुआ था। राजनीतिक विरोधियों ने आरोप लगाया गया कि प्रधानमंत्री रोजगार जैसे संवेदनशील मसले को लेकर गंभीर नहीं हैं। 
anandiben patel pm modi pakoda

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Lucknow is ready for musical night of Movie Aiyaary in association with Amar Ujala
Bollywood

'अवध में अय्यारी' के लिए तैयार है लखनऊ, म्यूजिकल नाइट में फिल्मी कलाकार बांधेंगे समां

10 फरवरी 2018

Ssharad Malhotra girlfriend Pooja Bisht may Debut with Rajneesh Duggal in horror film
Television

मौनी रॉय के बाद एक और टीवी एक्ट्रेस चलीं बॉलीवुड, मिला ये खास रोल

10 फरवरी 2018

Deepika padukone did not get any time to celebrate the success of padmaavat
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण ने नहीं मनाया 'पद्मावत' की सफलता का जश्न, जानिए कारण

10 फरवरी 2018

shahrukh khan says he does not go in search of films, they come to him
Bollywood

शाहरुख का फिल्मी करियर पर बड़ा बयान, कहा-मैं फिल्मों के पास नहीं जाता, फिल्में मेरे पास आती हैं

10 फरवरी 2018

Television actress Akanksha Puri wishes to have partner like Lord Shiva
Television

टीवी की 'पार्वती' को चाहिए ऐसा पति, भगवान शिव की तपस्या से मनोकामना होगी पूरी

10 फरवरी 2018

Prachi Desai shared her new look photo on social media
Bollywood

प्राची देसाई ने नए लुक में शेयर की फोटो, देखकर आंखों पर नहीं होगा यकीन

10 फरवरी 2018

gully boy first official picture ranveer singh and alia bhatt
Bollywood

वैलेंटाइन पर आलिया भट्ट और रणवीर सिंह क्यों हैं उदास, दिल टूटा है या वजह कुछ और..

10 फरवरी 2018

commando actor Vidyut Jammwal Gets INJURED While Shooting For Junglee
Bollywood

स्टंट करते हुए विद्युत जामवल के सिर पर लगी चोट, खून से लथपथ फोटो आई सामने

10 फरवरी 2018

Ruslaan Mumtaz celebrates wife birthday in a romantic style shared bathtub picture
Television

टीवी के इस एक्टर ने खास अंदाज में मनाया पत्नी का बर्थडे, बाथटब में खिंचवाई फोटो

10 फरवरी 2018

Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh follows hollywood star johnny depp, wants to be like him
Bollywood

इस हॉलीवुड स्टार के नक्शेकदम पर चल रहे हैं रणवीर सिंह, खुद किया खुलासा

10 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

JDU declared not to contest Bihar byelections Jitan Ram Manjhi claims for Jahanabad seat
Bihar

बिहार में जदयू नहीं लड़ेगा उपचुनाव, मांझी ने दिए एनडीए छोड़ने के संकेत

बिहार में एक लोकसभा और दो विधानसभा सीटों पर होने वाले उपचुनाव को लेकर राजनीतिक दलों में खींचतान का खेल शुरू हो गया है।

10 फरवरी 2018

Bihar jdu mla sarfaraj ahmad resigns from assembly says Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar

उपचुनाव से पहले दिग्गज नेता ने छोड़ा नीतीश का साथ, तेजस्वी बोले- अभी लगेंगे और झटके

10 फरवरी 2018

Rajasthan High Court directs CBSE to fix mother s name in Marksheet
Jaipur

मार्कशीट में मां का नाम दुरस्त होगा, देने पड़ेंगे 10 हजार रुपये

10 फरवरी 2018

सिपाही को ट्रक में डालकर भागते गोकश दबोचे
Mathura

सिपाही को ट्रक में डालकर भागते गोकश दबोचे

10 फरवरी 2018

jammu sunjawn atack, terrorist adopted the formula for attacking in morning
Jammu

जम्मू सुंजवां हमलाः आतंकियों ने फिर अपनाया भोर में हमला करने का फार्मूला

10 फरवरी 2018

attack in the army camp, the ruckus in the j&k assembly
Jammu

आतंकियों की घुसपैठ कराने में रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों का हाथ? विधानसभा में लगे 'पाक जिंदाबाद' के नारे

10 फरवरी 2018

Happiness of marriage turned into weeds, three people died in a family
Meerut

हादसा : मातम में बदली शादी की खुशियां, एक परिवार के तीन लोगों की मौत

10 फरवरी 2018

uttar pradesh : Gang rape with girl
Meerut

यूपी : दरिंदों ने युवती के हाथ-पैर बांधकर किया सामूहिक बलात्कार

10 फरवरी 2018

जुआरी गांव के चालीस परिवार बीस दिनों से प्यासे
Chamba

जुआरी गांव के चालीस परिवार बीस दिनों से प्यासे

10 फरवरी 2018

Neet to be conducted in 11 languages
Bareilly

सीबीएसई 11 भाषाओं में आयोजित कराएगा नीट

10 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

दूध के लिए रो रही बेटी से नाराज हुई मां, दिया खूनी वारदात को अंजाम

मध्यप्रदेश से एक शर्मनाक खबर सामने आई है। यहां मासूम बच्ची दूध पीने के लिए जिद कर रही थी जिससे उसकी मां परेशान हो गई। इसी से दुखी होकर मां ने अपनी मासूम बेटी की दरांती से गला काटकर हत्या कर दी।

9 फरवरी 2018

Padwomen are making pads and fight menstruation related diseases in jhabua Madhya pradesh 3:26

पैडमैन से पहले मिलिए 'पैडवुमन' से जो बनाती हैं सबसे सस्ती सेनेटरी नैपकिन

8 फरवरी 2018

Residents of this village are forced to walk MANY kilometres to reach hospital IN MADHYA PRADESH 2:09

मरीज को कंधे पर टांगकर अस्पताल पुहंचाने को मजबूर हैं ये लोग

8 फरवरी 2018

BETUL: WOMEN DELIVERS BABY WHILE WALKING, INFANT DIES AS IT FALLS 1:51

आयुष्मान भव योजना लागू होने से पहले धरती पर गर्भ से गिरा नवजात, मौत

1 फरवरी 2018

TWO DIED AFTER DRINKING TOXIC DRINK AT BARWANI IN MADHYAPRADESH 1:50

चाय में नींबू और शकर दोनों डालते हैं, तो ये खबर आपके लिए है

1 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Anandiben Patel takes oath as the governor of Madhya Pradesh in Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh

आनंदीबेन पटेल बनीं मध्यप्रदेश की दूसरी महिला राज्यपाल, चीफ जस्टिस ने दिलाई शपथ

23 जनवरी 2018

Former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel becomes the governor of Madhya Pradesh
India News

गुजरात की पूर्व CM आनंदीबेन पटेल होंगी मध्य प्रदेश की राज्यपाल

20 जनवरी 2018

former gujarat CM balwantrai mehta was killed by pakistani fighter pilot in 1965
India News

गुजरात के इस पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री को पाकिस्तानी पायलट ने था मारा

11 नवंबर 2017

Subramanian proposed name of Anandiben patel as CM candidate from BJP in Gujarat assembley polls
India News

गुजरात चुनाव में आनंदीबेन पटेल को बनाया जाए CM उम्मीदवार: स्वामी

6 अक्टूबर 2017

NDA starts discussion on four names for vice president polls's candidate 
India News

उपराष्ट्रपति चुनाव: बीजेपी में मची हलचल, इन चार नामों पर शुरू हुई चर्चा

13 जुलाई 2017

There will be a meeting tomorrow, BJP on next Gujarat CM
India News

कल हो सकता है गुजरात के सीएम पर फैसला

4 अगस्त 2016

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.