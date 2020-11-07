भोपाल : पत्नी ने प्रेमिका से कराई पति की शादी, दोनों महिलाओं के साथ रहना चाहता था शख्स

वकील ने बताया कि शख्स की पत्नी अच्छी सूझबूझ रखने वाली थी, इसलिए महिला ने अपने पति को तलाक दिया और प्रेमिका के साथ शादी करने में मदद की।
Bhopal: After 3 years of marriage, wife helps husband get married to his girlfriend.— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020
"He wanted to be in marital relationship with both which isn't legally possible. But the wife is very mature, she divorced him & helped him marry his girlfriend," says lawyer.#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/hT5SKouMip
