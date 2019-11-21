शहर चुनें

2013 पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती घोटाला : 31 लोगों को कोर्ट ने ठहराया दोषी, 25 को सजा का एलान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मध्य प्रदेश Updated Thu, 21 Nov 2019 06:13 PM IST
2013 में पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती में हुए घोटाले के मामले में सीबीआई द्वारा आरोपित 31 अभियुक्तों को कोर्ट ने दोषी ठहराया है। सजा का एलान 25 नवंबर को किया जाएगा। सीबीआई की ओर से 31 आरोपियों के खिलाफ चार्जशीट दाखिल की गई थी। सभी आरोपी जमानत पर थे, जिन्हें फैसला आने के बाद हिरासत में भेज दिया गया।
vyapam police constable recruitment scam 2013 police constable recruitment
