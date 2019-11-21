2013 पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती घोटाला : 31 लोगों को कोर्ट ने ठहराया दोषी, 25 को सजा का एलान

2013 police constable recruitment scam(Vyapam):— ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2019
31 accused chargesheeted by the CBI in the recruitment scam have been convicted by Court.Quantum of punishment will be announced on November 25. #MadhyaPradesh
मध्य प्रदेश के ग्वालियर से एक हैरान कर देने वाली खबर सामने आई है। स्थानीय लोगों से पैसे ऐंठने के लिए चार लोगों ने कथित रूप से पुलिस अधिकारी बनकर फर्जी पुलिस स्टेशन बना दिया।
21 नवंबर 2019