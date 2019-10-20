शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Faizabad ›   Nagar Nigam will give free diyas on deepotsav in Ayodhya.

अयोध्या में दीपोत्सव पर 8 हजार घरों में मुफ्त दीये पहुंचाएगा नगर निगम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 20 Oct 2019 04:46 PM IST
दीपोत्सव (फाइल फोटो)
दीपोत्सव (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : amar ujala
दीपोत्सव पर नगरनिगम करीब एक लाख दीये से दलितों के घरों को जगमगाएगा। इसके लिए अयोध्या के 8 हजार दलित परिवारों के घरों में प्रत्येक को 11-11 दीये, तेल व बाती उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी।
इसके अलावा नगर निगम द्वारा शहर के सभी ऐतिहासिक व पौराणिक कुंडों को भी दीपों से सजाया जाएगा।

नगरनिगम के महापौर ऋषिकेश उपाध्याय ने कहा कि इस बार दीपोत्सव में स्थानीय लोगों की ज्यादा से ज्यादा भागेदारी हो, इसके लिए सभी पार्षदों समेत सामाजिक संगठनों का सहयोग लिया जाएगा।
