शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   ambulance workers are helping suspected patients of corona in lucknow

कोरोना फाइटर्सः अपनी जान जोखिम में डाल बचाते हैं दूसरों की जिंदगी, बोले- जरूरतमंदों के लिए कुर्बान है ये जीवन

न्यूज डेस्क /अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 17 Apr 2020 03:25 PM IST
अपने काम में दिन-रात जुटे हैं एंबुलेंस सेवा के जीवीके ईएमआरआई के कर्मचारी।
1 of 6
अपने काम में दिन-रात जुटे हैं एंबुलेंस सेवा के जीवीके ईएमआरआई के कर्मचारी। - फोटो : amar ujala
कोरोना वायरस की महामारी से निपटने में स्वास्थ्य विभाग के तहत चल रहीं एंबुलेंस के कर्मचारी दिन-रात मेहनत कर रहे हैं। संदिग्ध मरीजों को क्वारंटीन में भेजने का जिम्मा भी इन्हीं का है। ऐेसे में कई बार संदिग्ध मरीज को ले जाते वक्त भयभीत भी हुए, लेकिन कर्तव्य के आगे भय कम होता गया। अब वे अपनी जान की परवाह किए बगैर जहां से भी कॉल आती है तत्काल हाजिर हो जाते हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अंतर्गत चल रही एंबुलेंस 108, 102 और एएलएस सेवाएं जीवनदायिनी साबित हो रही हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
NDA 2020: आज ही करें इस कोर्स के लिए आवेदन, मिल रही है 10 हजार की छूट
Click Here
विज्ञापन
ambulance workers coronavirus india coronavirus news lucknow news corona virus coronavirus symptoms corona virus india coronavirus origin corona virus patients in lucknow corona virus patients in uttar pradesh kgmu kgmu lucknow deaths because of corona virus lucknow lockdown lockdown in lucknow lockdown corona ko harana hai कोरोना को हराना है

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

lady police are fulfilling their responsibilities by staying away from children during lockdown in lucknow
Lucknow

कोरोना फाइटर्स को सलामः उसे लगता है, मम्मी बदल गई हैं, अब मुझे प्यार नहीं करतीं

10 अप्रैल 2020

जम्मू कश्मीर में कोरोना वायरस
Jammu

कोरोना से जंगः जम्मू की दो बहनों का वीडियो शेयर करते हुए प्रधानमंत्री ने लिखा- ऐसे युवाओं पर गर्व है

17 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
अब लॉकडाउन में घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए प्राप्त करें सारी आवश्यक वस्तुएं
(Advertorial)

अब लॉकडाउन में घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए प्राप्त करें सारी आवश्यक वस्तुएं
लॉकडाउन में हॉटस्पॉट क्षेत्रों का हाल
Meerut

अमर उजाला लाइव: जज्बे को सलाम... हॉटस्पॉट इलाकों में जिम्मेदारी को बखूबी निभा रहे ये लोग, देखें तस्वीरें

17 अप्रैल 2020

गोरखपुर में लॉकडाउन, उत्तर प्रदेश: रेलवे स्टेशन की पुरानी तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

Lockdown in UP: इतिहास में पहली बार गोरखपुर स्टेशन से नहीं चली एक भी ट्रेन, 115 साल पहले इस वजह से यात्रियों ने किया था आंदोलन

17 अप्रैल 2020

शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Astrology Services

शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
गोरखपुर, उत्तर प्रदेश में लॉकडाउन।
Gorakhpur

Lockdown in Gorakhpur: पुलिस चौकी में ऐसे उड़ी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की धज्जियां, अब फोटो हो रही है वायरल

17 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

कानपुर लॉकडाउन
Kanpur

lockdown in kanpur: लॉकडाउन पालन को लेकर कहीं जनता चुस्त तो कहीं सुस्त, कानपुर का हाल बताती तस्वीरें

17 अप्रैल 2020

केसर की फसल
Agra

ताजनगरी की धरती पर पहली बार महकी केसर की फसल, लॉकडाउन के कारण अटकी बिक्री

17 अप्रैल 2020

अब लॉकडाउन में घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए प्राप्त करें सारी आवश्यक वस्तुएं
(Advertorial)

अब लॉकडाउन में घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए प्राप्त करें सारी आवश्यक वस्तुएं
विज्ञापन
कोरोना से जंग में जीत के लिए जुटे 74 वर्षीय योगराज
Jammu

कोरोना से जंग में 74 वर्षीय योगराज के जज्बे को सलाम, प्रधानमंत्री भी बढ़ा चुके हैं इनका मान

17 अप्रैल 2020

मुजफ्फरनगर पुलिस
Meerut

लॉकडाउन पार्ट-2 में कहीं छूट तो कहीं कड़ी सख्ती, एक नजर में जानें पश्चिमी यूपी के जिलों का हाल

17 अप्रैल 2020

शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Astrology Services

शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
IAS Harshita mathur
Gorakhpur

इस महिला IAS अफसर ने 'कोरोना से जंग' में ऐसे संभाली कमान, तरीका जानकर आप भी करेंगे सलाम

17 अप्रैल 2020

आइसोलेशन सेंटर
Agra

#LadengeCoronaSe: आगरा में कोरोना मरीजों के लिए 100 बेड का आइसोलेशन सेंटर बनकर तैयार

17 अप्रैल 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

कोरोना से जंग में कूद पड़े हैं सीएम योगी के ये योद्धा, इस हुनर के साथ लड़ रहे लड़ाई

17 अप्रैल 2020

कानपुर के रेड जोन इलाकों में हुआ सर्वे
Kanpur

कानपुर के हॉटस्पॉट: 1010 लोगों का होगा कोरोना टेस्ट, 12626 से अधिक घरों के 90810 लोगों का सर्वे

17 अप्रैल 2020

पथराव करते हुए युवा
Moradabad

मुरादाबाद हमला: यहां छिपे हैं मेडिकल टीम पर पत्थर बरसाने वाले, घरों में मिल रहे सिर्फ महिलाएं और बच्चे

17 अप्रैल 2020

corona
Prayagraj

कोरोना से जंगः एमएनएनआईटी के वैज्ञानिकों ने तैयार किया वाइरेलाइजर, इससे होगा वायरस पर वार

17 अप्रैल 2020

lockdown in prayagraj
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज ग्रीन जोन से चंद कदम दूर

17 अप्रैल 2020

कानपुर का हैलट अस्पताल
Kanpur

एक दिन के बच्चे को सीने से भी न लगा पाई मां, एंबुलेंस वाले ने प्रसूता के उतरते ही हटाई ऑक्सीजन, मौत

17 अप्रैल 2020

lockdown in prayagraj
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः लॉकडाउन में भूखे-प्यासे 18 घंटे में 110 किलोमीटर पैदल चले

17 अप्रैल 2020

lockdown in prayagraj
Prayagraj

167 वर्ष के इतिहास में पहली बार रेलवे के बर्थडे पर नहीं चली एक भी यात्री ट्रेन

17 अप्रैल 2020

बांद्रा के पास जुटी बीड़ और विनय दुबे (डिजाइन फोटो)।
Varanasi

बांद्रा में भीड़ जुटाने का आरोपी विनय दुबे बनारस में जमानत जब्त कराकर मुंबई की सियासत में हो गया था सक्रिय

17 अप्रैल 2020

नोटों से सजा बांकेबिहारी का बंगला
Agra

वृंदावन के ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में सजाया गया नोटों का अद्भुत बंगला, पहली बार हुआ ऐसा

17 अप्रैल 2020

अपने काम में दिन-रात जुटे हैं एंबुलेंस सेवा के जीवीके ईएमआरआई के कर्मचारी।
अपने काम में दिन-रात जुटे हैं एंबुलेंस सेवा के जीवीके ईएमआरआई के कर्मचारी। - फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ईआरओ निर्मल आर्या।
ईआरओ निर्मल आर्या। - फोटो : amar ujala
ईएमटी संदीप सिंह।
ईएमटी संदीप सिंह। - फोटो : amar ujala
ईएमटी ओम प्रकाश यादव।
ईएमटी ओम प्रकाश यादव। - फोटो : amar ujala
पायलट अनूप कुमार यादव।
पायलट अनूप कुमार यादव। - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited