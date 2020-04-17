कोरोना फाइटर्सः अपनी जान जोखिम में डाल बचाते हैं दूसरों की जिंदगी, बोले- जरूरतमंदों के लिए कुर्बान है ये जीवन

{"_id":"5e9959cc8ebc3e76943d73bb","slug":"ambulance-workers-are-helping-suspected-patients-of-corona-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092b\u093e\u0907\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0903 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u094b\u0916\u093f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924\u092e\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092c\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अपने काम में दिन-रात जुटे हैं एंबुलेंस सेवा के जीवीके ईएमआरआई के कर्मचारी।
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e9959cc8ebc3e76943d73bb","slug":"ambulance-workers-are-helping-suspected-patients-of-corona-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092b\u093e\u0907\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0903 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u094b\u0916\u093f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924\u092e\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092c\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ईआरओ निर्मल आर्या।
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e9959cc8ebc3e76943d73bb","slug":"ambulance-workers-are-helping-suspected-patients-of-corona-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092b\u093e\u0907\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0903 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u094b\u0916\u093f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924\u092e\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092c\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ईएमटी संदीप सिंह।
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e9959cc8ebc3e76943d73bb","slug":"ambulance-workers-are-helping-suspected-patients-of-corona-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092b\u093e\u0907\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0903 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u094b\u0916\u093f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924\u092e\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092c\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ईएमटी ओम प्रकाश यादव।
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e9959cc8ebc3e76943d73bb","slug":"ambulance-workers-are-helping-suspected-patients-of-corona-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092b\u093e\u0907\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0903 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u094b\u0916\u093f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924\u092e\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092c\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पायलट अनूप कुमार यादव।
- फोटो : amar ujala