PM Modi LIVE: पीएम मोदी ने केरल की पहली वंदे भारत ट्रेन को हरी झंडी दिखाई, तिरुवनंतपुरम में किया रोड शो

#WATCH | Kerala: PM Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram. pic.twitter.com/Lfns48pbMf— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023
#WATCH | Kerala: PM Narendra Modi greets people as he arrives in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. He will today flag off the Vande Bharat Express train at Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station. pic.twitter.com/EgSPZoFlm8— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023
