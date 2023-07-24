Parliament LIVE: संसद परिसर में आमने-सामने आए सत्ता और विपक्ष के सांसद, मणिपुर राजस्थान को लेकर जमकर हंगामा

Live
#WATCH | Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson and Lok Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi arrives at the Parliament.— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023
#MonsoonSession pic.twitter.com/PPzBrtXlA9
#WATCH | Opposition parties (I.N.D.I.A) protest in Parliament demanding PM Modi's statement on Manipur in both houses. pic.twitter.com/b8kjFA7UUB— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed