Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates Manipur Law And Order Situation Delhi Amendment Bill

Live

Parliament LIVE: संसद परिसर में आमने-सामने आए सत्ता और विपक्ष के सांसद, मणिपुर राजस्थान को लेकर जमकर हंगामा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: नितिन गौतम Updated Mon, 24 Jul 2023 10:54 AM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates Manipur Law And Order Situation Delhi Amendment Bill
संसद का मानसून सत्र - फोटो : Amar Ujala

खास बातें

Parliament Monsoon Session Today Live News in Hindi : राजस्थान के भाजपा सांसदों ने आज संसद भवन परिसर में गहलोत सरकार के खिलाफ धरना प्रदर्शन किया। सांसदों ने राज्य में महिलाओं के खिलाफ बढ़ते अपराधों को लेकर राज्य सरकार को घेरा। सांसदों ने संसद भवन परिसर में गांधी प्रतिमा के सामने विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। 
लाइव अपडेट

10:53 AM, 24-Jul-2023
सोनिया गांधी संसद पहुंची

10:33 AM, 24-Jul-2023
मणिपुर मुद्दे पर विपक्ष खासा हमलावर रुख अपनाए हुए है। विपक्षी सांसदों ने सोमवार को संसद की कार्यवाही शुरू होने से पहले मणिपुर की घटना को लेकर धरना प्रदर्शन किया। विपक्षी सांसदों ने इस दौरान सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की और प्रधानमंत्री से घटना को लेकर संसद में बयान देने की मांग की। 

10:21 AM, 24-Jul-2023
कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता जयराम रमेश ने सोमवार को कहा कि विपक्षी गठबंधन चाहता है कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी संसद में मणिपुर पर बयान दें। सरकार मणिपुर मुद्दे पर चर्चा के लिए तैयार हो गई है लेकिन विपक्ष प्रधानमंत्री के बयान की मांग पर अड़ा है। 
10:11 AM, 24-Jul-2023
कांग्रेस भी मणिपुर के मुद्दे पर केंद्र सरकार को घेरने की तैयारी कर चुकी है। यही वजह है कि कांग्रेस ने सोमवार को मणिपुर मुद्दे पर चर्चा के लिए स्थगन प्रस्ताव पेश किया है। कांग्रेस सांसद मणिकम टैगोर और मनीष तिवारी ने स्थगन प्रस्ताव पेश किया है। 
10:02 AM, 24-Jul-2023

Parliament LIVE: संसद परिसर में आमने-सामने आए सत्ता और विपक्ष के सांसद, मणिपुर राजस्थान को लेकर जमकर हंगामा

मणिपुर के मुद्दे पर आज मानसून सत्र के दौरान फिर हंगामे के आसार हैं। दरअसल आप के सांसद राघव चड्ढा ने मणिपुर में खराब होती कानून व्यवस्था के मुद्दे पर चर्चा के लिए सस्पेंशन ऑफ बिजनेस नोटिस दिया है। 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

