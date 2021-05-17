बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Live ›   India News ›   Cyclone Tauktae Live IMD Rain Alert Wind Speed Live Tracking and Weather of Mumbai Maharashtra Gujarat

Live

Tauktae Cyclone Live: गुजरात की ओर बढ़ रहा है चक्रवाती तूफान, प्रभावित इलाकों में अबतक आठ लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Mon, 17 May 2021 08:49 AM IST
Cyclone Tauktae Live IMD Rain Alert Wind Speed Live Tracking and Weather of Mumbai Maharashtra Gujarat
चक्रवात तूफान ताउते - फोटो : ANI
खास बातें

देश के दक्षिण पश्चिम राज्यों में चक्रवाती तूफान ताउते का खतरा मंडरा रहा है। अब ये तूफान गुजरात की ओर से बढ़ रहा है। मौसम विभाग की माने तो 17 और 18 मई को गुजरात में भारी बारिश की संभावना है। अबतक इस तूफान की वजह से प्रभावित इलाकों में आठ लोगों की मौत हो गई है, जबकि सैकड़ों पेड़ गिर चुके हैं और कई गांव तक प्रभावित हुए हैं। ताउते तूफान से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
लाइव अपडेट

08:47 AM, 17-May-2021

गुजरात: नवसारी में समुद्र में तैरती मछुआरों की नाव

चक्रवाती तूफान ताउते के आने के डर से नवसारी में मछुआरों की नावें समुद्र में तैरती हुई दिखाई दीं। 

08:36 AM, 17-May-2021

चक्रवाती तूफान ताउते से कई गांव प्रभावित, सैंकड़ों पेड़ गिरे

चक्रवाती तूफान ताउते से अबतक आठ लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। वहीं कई सैकड़ों पेड़ इसकी चपेट में आकर गिर गए और कई गांव प्रभावित हो गए। चक्रवात ताउते का देश के कई राज्यों पर क्या असर पड़ा, ये जानने के लिए नीचे दी गई वीडियो को देख सकते हैं।

08:30 AM, 17-May-2021

भारतीय वायु सेना ने तैनात किए ये तीन विमान

भारतीय वायु सेना ने जानकारी दी कि कोलकाता से अहमदाबाद के लिए दो C-130J और एक An-32 एयरक्राफ्ट को तैनात किया गया है। ये विमान 167 सैनिकों और राहत-बचाव के 16.5 टन लोड के ट्रांसपोर्टेशन के लिए तैनात किए गए हैं।
 
07:53 AM, 17-May-2021

ताउते: गुजरात की ओर बढ़ रहा है चक्रवाती तूफान, प्रभावित इलाकों में अबतक आठ लोगों की मौत

देश के दक्षिण पश्चिम राज्यों में चक्रवाती तूफान ताउते का खतरा अभी भी जारी है। केरल, कर्नाटक और गोवा में तबाही मचाने के बाद अब अब ताउते तूफान गुजरात की ओर बढ़ रहा है। अबतक इस तूफान की वजह से प्रभावित इलाकों में आठ लोगों की मौत हो गई है, जबकि सैकड़ों पेड़ गिर चुके हैं और कई गांव तक प्रभावित हुए हैं। गुजरात में तूफान के टकराने की संभावना को लेकर वहां एनडीआरएफ की 50 टीमों को तैनात कर दिया गया है। इसी बीच गुजरात में आज और कल भारी बारिश की संभावना जताई गई है। 
