Covid 19 Coronavirus Cases Today in India Live Updates News on May 16th 2021

Live

Coronavirus India Live: हैदराबाद पहुंची स्पूतनिक-वी की दूसरी खेप, जल्द बाजार में होगी उपलब्ध

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Sun, 16 May 2021 08:43 AM IST
Covid 19 Coronavirus Cases Today in India Live Updates News on May 16th 2021
रूसी वैक्सीन स्पूतनिक-वी - फोटो : ANI
खास बातें

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर अभी भी जारी है और खतरा पहले जितना बरकरार है। हर दिन लाखों संक्रमित मामले और हजारों की संख्या में मरीजों की मौत ने सरकार और प्रशासन की चिंता और बढ़ा दी है। हालांकि कोरोना के इस संकट काल में भारत को आ रही विदेशी मदद लगातार जारी है। रूसी वैक्सीन स्पूतनिक वी की दूसरी खेप हैदराबाद पहुंच गई है। कोविड-19 से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
लाइव अपडेट

08:41 AM, 16-May-2021

स्पूतनिक-वी की दूसरी खेप हैदराबाद पहुंची

रूसी वैक्सीन स्पूतनिक-वी की दूसरी खेप हैदराबाद पहुंच गई। इसके बाद जल्द ही बाजार में उपलब्ध होगी।

08:26 AM, 16-May-2021

कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए सिलीगुड़ी में पुलिस बल तैनात

पश्चिम बंगाल के सिलीगुड़ी में पुलिस बल को तैनात किया गया। कोविड के बढ़ते मामलों के बीच ये फैसला लिया गया है।

08:07 AM, 16-May-2021

मिजोरम: शनिवार को सामने आए 181 नए मामले

मिजोरम में कोरोना वायरस के दैनिक मामले बढ़ रहे हैं। मिजोरम में शनिवार को 181 नए संक्रमित मामले सामने आए और एक मरीज की मौत हुई।

07:57 AM, 16-May-2021

लद्दाख: 177 नए मामले आए सामने, दो मरीजों की मौत

लद्दाख में कोरोना वायरस के मामले बढ़ रहे हैं। पिछले 24 घंटे में राज्य में 177 नए मामले सामने आए, तो 181 मरीजों ने कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग जीती। इसके अलावा बीते 24 घंटे में दो मरीजों की मौत हुई।

07:52 AM, 16-May-2021

मुरादाबाद पहुंची ऑक्सीजन एक्सप्रेस

केंद्रीय रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने जानकारी दी कि झारखंड के बोकारो से निकली ऑक्सीजन एक्सप्रेस उत्तर प्रदेश के मुरादाबाद पहुंच चुकी है। इस ट्रेन के जरिए 100 टन ऑक्सीजन की सप्लाई की गई है, यहां से ऑक्सीजन की सप्लाई बरेली के लिए भी की जाएगी।
 
07:32 AM, 16-May-2021

Corona Live: हैदराबाद पहुंची स्पूतनिक-वी की दूसरी खेप, जल्द बाजार में होगी उपलब्ध

देश में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर अभी भी जारी है। हर दिन लाखों संक्रमित मामले और हजारों की संख्या में मरीजों की मौत ने सरकार और प्रशासन की चिंता और बढ़ा दी है। इतना ही नहीं कोरोना की गंभीरता को देखते हुए शनिवार को प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने अधिकारियों और दूसरे राज्य के मंत्रियों के साथ उच्च स्तरीय बैठक की। बैठक में वेंटिलेटर के इस्तेमाल होने और स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं को और दुरुस्त करने पर जोर दिया गया है। इसके अलावा कोरोना के संकट काल में भारत को आ रही विदेशी मदद लगातार जारी है। इस बीच राज्यों को भी ऑक्सीजन एक्सप्रेस के जरिए ऑक्सीजन की सप्लाई की जा रही है। हालांकि कोरोना की दवा रेमडेसिविर और बाकी मेडिकल उपकरण के लिए लोग अब भी परेशान हो रहे हैं। हालांकि दिल्ली में राज्य सरकार का दावा है कि लॉकडाउन के दौरान सरकार ने आईसीयू बेड, वेंटिलेटर और तमाम मेडिकल उपकरणों का इंतजाम बेहतर कर लिया है।
india news national coronavirus lockdown news corona update
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

