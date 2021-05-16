Coronavirus India Live: हैदराबाद पहुंची स्पूतनिक-वी की दूसरी खेप, जल्द बाजार में होगी उपलब्ध

Live
Telangana: Second consignment of Sputnik V arrives in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/eEWWhd85YK— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2021
West Bengal: Security personnel deployed in Siliguri in the wake of restrictions imposed in the state due to #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Fyscf16H5I— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2021
#COVID19 | Mizoram reported 181 new positive cases and 1 death on Saturday. Active cases at 2,339 and total cases at 8,861. pic.twitter.com/goaMMY5VJf— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2021
#COVID19 | 177 new positive cases, 181 recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in Ladakh on Saturday.— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2021
Total cases: 16,333
Active cases: 1,549 pic.twitter.com/SHW1Ko0v5K
Oxygen Express that left from Bokaro, reached Moradabad with 100 tons of oxygen last night. The oxygen will also be supplied to Bareilly: Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal pic.twitter.com/KzjrPsAeIL— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2021
