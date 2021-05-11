Coronavirus India Live: जकार्ता से आए ऑक्सीजन कंटेनर, भारत के लिए विदेशी मदद का सिलसिला जारी

Live
30,56,00,187 samples tested up to 10th May 2021, for #COVID19. Of these, 18,50,110 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) pic.twitter.com/OdxppCC2Is— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021
Tamil Nadu: A large number of people continue to arrive at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai to get Remdesivir for their family members. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/QtchkBgnso— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021
We provide to both govt & non-govt hospitals. We've a registration portal, hospitals in need of oxygen can register on it. According to that we provide oxygen. There are 20 volunteers & 4 doctors here who monitor this. We've buffer system, we have enough oxygen: Dr Jacob,incharge pic.twitter.com/C7MVjF9qGe— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021
Mizoram reports 173 new #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the state to 7796.— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021
Active cases 1854
Total discharges 5920
Death toll 22 pic.twitter.com/jbCIBtPDa8
Maharashtra: Police personnel check IDs of people as they commute amid the statewide lockdown till 15th May, to curb the spread of #COVID19 pandemic.— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021
Visuals from Mahim in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/n38d58ohiK
An IAF IL-76 airlifted oxygen containers from Jakarta. Transfer of personnel of Indonesia's defence forces on completion of Service courses in India also undertaken. Airlift of medical supplies from France, Singapore, Amsterdam & within India continues: Indian Air Force#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/yCkwRQpiIA— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021
