Covid 19 Coronavirus Cases Today in India Live News Updates on May 11th 2021

Live

Coronavirus India Live: जकार्ता से आए ऑक्सीजन कंटेनर, भारत के लिए विदेशी मदद का सिलसिला जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Tue, 11 May 2021 09:29 AM IST
Covid 19 Coronavirus Cases Today in India Live News Updates on May 11th 2021
जकार्ता से ऑक्सीजन कंसंट्रेटर एयललिफ्ट की गए - फोटो : ANI
खास बातें

देश में अभी भी कोरोना वायरस का संक्रमण और इस वायरस से होने वाली मौतों का आंकड़ा अभी भी जारी है। हालांकि पिछले दो दिनों से संक्रमण के मामलों में कमी आ रही है। सोमवार को देश में कोरोना वायरस के कुल 3.11 लाख से ज्यादा मामले सामने आए, जबकि रविवार को 3.66 लाख मामले सामने आए थे। इससे पहले तक देश में चार लाख से ज्यादा मामले सामने आ रहे थे। इधर जकार्ता से ऑक्सीजन कंटेनर भारत पहुंचे। कोरोना से जुड़े सभी अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
लाइव अपडेट

09:27 AM, 11-May-2021

बीते 24 घंटे में 18,50,110 लोगों का हुआ टेस्ट - आईसीएमआर

भारतीय चिकित्सा अनुसंधान परिषद ने जानकारी दी कि बीते 24 घंटे में 18,50,110 लोगों का कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया। अबतक 30,56,00,187 लोगों का टेस्ट किया जा चुका है।

09:25 AM, 11-May-2021

तमिलनाडु: रेमडेसिविर लेने पहुंचे लोग, मेडिकल कॉलेज के बाहर जुटी भीड़

तमिलनाडु में अपने परिवार वालों के लिए रेमडेसिविर दवा लेने के लिए लोगों की भीड़ जुट गई। सरकारी किलपौक मेडिकल कॉलेज में लोगों की भीड़ देखी गई।

09:07 AM, 11-May-2021

केरल: तिरुवनंतपुरम में ऑक्सीजन वॉर रूम और ऑक्सीजन स्टोरेज केंद्र बनाए गए

तिरुवनंतपुरम में महिलाओं के लिए ऑक्सीजन वॉर रूम और ऑक्सीजन स्टोरेज रूम बनाए गए, ताकि अस्पताल तक ऑक्सीजन की सप्लाई हो सके। एक कर्मचारी का कहना है कि हम सरकारी और निजी दोनों अस्पतालों को ऑक्सीजन सप्लाई करते हैं।

08:48 AM, 11-May-2021

मिजोरम: बीते 24 घंटे में सामने आए 173 मामले

मिजोरम में पिछले 24 घंटे में 173 मामले सामने आए। इसके बाद राज्य में कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 7796 हो गई है।

08:38 AM, 11-May-2021

महाराष्ट्र: घर से बाहर निकलने वाले लोगों की आईडी चेक कर रही पुलिस

महाराष्ट्र में 15 मई तक सख्त लॉकडाउन का एलान किया गया है। इस बीच पुलिस लोगों की आई़डी चेक कर रही है, जो घर से बाहर निकल रहे हैं।

08:25 AM, 11-May-2021

जकार्ता से भारत पहुंचे ऑक्सीजन कंटेनर

भारतीय वायु सेना ने जानकारी दी कि जकार्ता से वायुसेना के आईएल-76 विमान के जरिए ऑक्सीजन कंटेनर एयरलिफ्ट किए गए। भारतीय वायुसेना ने बताया कि फ्रांस, सिंगापुर, एम्सटर्डम से लगातार मदद भारत आ रही है।
 
08:08 AM, 11-May-2021

देश में अभी भी कोरोना वायरस का संक्रमण और इस वायरस से होने वाली मौतों का आंकड़ा अभी भी जारी है। हालांकि पिछले दो दिनों से संक्रमण के मामलों में कमी आ रही है। सोमवार को देश में कोरोना वायरस के कुल 3.11 लाख से ज्यादा मामले सामने आए, जबकि रविवार को 3.66 लाख मामले सामने आए थे। इससे पहले तक देश में चार लाख से ज्यादा मामले सामने आ रहे थे। ऐसे में यह थोड़ी राहत मानी जा सकती है। वहीं कुछ राज्यों में संक्रमण की दर बढ़ने की वजह से लॉकडाउन और कर्फ्यू जैसा पाबंदियों का सहारा लेना पड़ रहा है। इधर विदेशों से आने वाली मदद अब राज्यों को बांटी जा रही है। हालांकि कुछ राज्य ऐसे भी हैं, जहां हालात अभी भी सुधरे नहीं है और संक्रमण का खतरा और बढ़ता जा रहा है।
india news national coronavirus lockdown news corona update
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

