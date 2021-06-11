Coronavirus Live: मिजोरम में पिछले 24 घंटे में मिले 210 नए मामले, 3578 मरीजों का चल रहा इलाज

Live
Bihar: People in rural areas of Katihar are reluctant to take COVD vaccine jabs due to lack of awareness— ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2021
"There is hesitancy among people regarding the vaccine. We have heard that some people died after taking jabs," said a local in Budhel area of the district yesterday pic.twitter.com/SxJH60kBJH
Telangana: A woman in Hyderabad started selling vegetable after her husband died 6 months ago— ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2021
I have to feed my 4y/o kid. I was working as house help but lost job amid #COVID. I'm selling vegetables to feed my family but it isn't doing well. I seek govt's support: Reshma (10.06) pic.twitter.com/OYSZtTkBah
मिज़ोरम में पिछले 24 घंटों में कोरोना वायरस के 210 नए मामले सामने आए। पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या अब 14,743 है जिसमें 3,578 सक्रिय मामले, 11,104 डिस्चार्ज हो चुके मामले और 61 मौतें शामिल हैं: सूचना और जनसंपर्क विभाग, मिज़ोरम सरकार #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/4MF7yQsmA4— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 11, 2021
