बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Live ›   India News ›   covid 19 cases in india corona cases on june 11th june 2021 Coronavirus Live Updates Corona Cases India Covid 19 Vaccination

Live

Coronavirus Live: मिजोरम में पिछले 24 घंटे में मिले 210 नए मामले, 3578 मरीजों का चल रहा इलाज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Fri, 11 Jun 2021 08:34 AM IST
covid 19 cases in india corona cases on june 11th june 2021 Coronavirus Live Updates Corona Cases India Covid 19 Vaccination
कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now

खास बातें

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर की रफ्तार अब धीमी पड़ती जा रही है। एक तरफ जहां संक्रमण के मामले तेजी से कम हो रहे हैं, वहीं दैनिक मौतों का आंकड़ा भी तीन हजार से कम आ रहा है। हालांकि कोरोना की दूसरी लहर ने पीक के दौरान देश में तबाही मचा दी थी। दूसरी लहर के दौरान लाखों लोगों की जान गई है। स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के आंकड़ों की माने तो इस साल एक मार्च यानी कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर शुरू होने के बाद औसतन करीब 2000 लोगों की मौत हुई है। देश में कोरोना से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स जानने के लिए यहां पढ़िए...
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

विज्ञापन
08:32 AM, 11-Jun-2021

बिहार: कटिहार में जागरुकता की कमी की वजह से लोग नहीं लगवा रहे वैक्सीन

बिहार के कटिहार में लोग वैक्सीनेशन की जागरुकता की कमी की वजह से टीका लगवाने से कतरा रहे हैं। एक स्थानीय निवासी का कहना है कि यहां लोगों के बीच में टीका लगवाने को लेकर जागरुकता कम है और लोग शर्म ज्यादा कर रहे हैं। लोगों का कहना है कि वैक्सीन की खुराक लेने के बाद कुछ लोगों की मौत हो गई है।

08:04 AM, 11-Jun-2021

दूसरी लहर के दौरान औसतन 2000 लोगों की रोजाना मौत हुई

कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर ने भारत में जमकर कहर मचाया है। इस साल 1 मार्च से अब तक कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण दो लाख से अधिक मौतें हो चुकी हैं। 2020 में महामारी के शुरू होने के बाद से हर पांच  में से तीन मौतें कोरोना वायरस के कारण हुई हैं। भारत में इस साल 1 मार्च यानी कोरोना की दूसरी लहर शुरू होने के बाद से रोजाना औसतन करीब 2000 लोगों की इस वायरस से जान गई है। कोरोना की दूसरी लहर में मृत्युदर बहुत अधिक रही है। पहली लहर के बाद से अब तक भारत में कुल 3,63,029 लोगों की मौत हुई है।
07:45 AM, 11-Jun-2021

तेलंगाना: पति की मौत के बाद सब्जियां बेच रही महिला

तेलंगाना में एक महिला कोविड-19 काल में सब्जियां बेच रही है। छह महीने पहले महिला के पति की मौत हो गई थी लेकिन चार साल के बच्चे को पालने के लिए महिला ये काम कर रही है। महिला घर-घर जाकर काम कर रही थी लेकिन कोविड की वजह से वो काम छूट गया। महिला का कहना है कि अपने परिवार का पेट भरने के लिए वो अब सब्जियां बेच रही हैं। उन्होंने सरकार से मदद मांगी है।

07:34 AM, 11-Jun-2021

मिजोरम: 24 घंटे में सामने आए 210 नए मामले

मिजोरम में पिछले 24 घंटों में कोरोना वायरस के 210 नए मामले सामने आए। पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या अब 14,743 है जिसमें 3,578 सक्रिय मामले, 11104 डिस्चार्ज हो चुके मामले और 61 मौतें शामिल हैं।
 
07:20 AM, 11-Jun-2021

Coronavirus Live: मिजोरम में पिछले 24 घंटे में मिले 210 नए मामले, 3578 मरीजों का चल रहा इलाज

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर की रफ्तार अब धीमी पड़ती जा रही है। एक तरफ जहां संक्रमण के मामले तेजी से कम हो रहे हैं, वहीं दैनिक मौतों का आंकड़ा भी तीन हजार से कम आ रहा है। हालांकि कोरोना की दूसरी लहर ने पीक के दौरान देश में तबाही मचा दी थी। दूसरी लहर के दौरान लाखों लोगों की जान गई है। स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के आंकड़ों की माने तो इस साल एक मार्च यानी कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर शुरू होने के बाद औसतन करीब 2000 लोगों की मौत हुई है। वहीं कोरोना के खिलाफ एकमात्र हथियार यानी वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर केंद्र सरकार और ज्यादा सख्त हो गई है। केंद्र सरकार ने वैक्सीनेशन का कमान को अपने हाथों में ले लिया है और अब 21 जून से 18 साल से ज्यादा उम्र के लोगों को कोरोना की वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी, इस दौरान केंद्र सरकार मुफ्त में राज्य सरकारों को कोरोना की वैक्सीन मुहैया कराएगी।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national coronavirus lockdown news corona update vaccination black fungus
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ, जितिन प्रसाद और अरविंद कुमार शर्मा
India News

योगी मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार पर Exclusive: संघ की सलाह से निकला बीच का रास्ता, अरविंद और जितिन बन सकते हैं मंत्री

11 जून 2021

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी
India News

कैबिनेट फेरबदल : केंद्रीय मंत्रिपरिषद में विस्तार की चर्चाएं शुरू, जानिए किसे मिल सकती है जगह

11 जून 2021

नुसरत जहां और निखिल जैन
India News

नुसरत जहां विवाद: निखिल जैन के साथ शादी वैध या अवैध? समझिए क्या है पूरा मामला

11 जून 2021

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi

सुविधा: दिल्ली में आज से होगी शराब की होम डिलीवरी, एप और वेबसाइट्स से करना होगा ऑर्डर

11 जून 2021

कानपुर सड़क हादसा
Kanpur

कानपुर सड़क हादसा: 18 मौतों के आंसू अभी सूखे भी नहीं कि परिजनों के सामने आया ये सच, बताया कैसे गईं जानें

11 जून 2021

निखिल जैन, नुसरत जहां
Bollywood

सोशल मीडिया: नुसरत जहां से अलग होने के बाद निखिल जैन ने साझा की तस्वीर, विदेश में हुई शादी पर भी किया खुलासा

10 जून 2021

शिखर धवन
Cricket News

SL vs IND: श्रीलंका के खिलाफ भारतीय वनडे और टी20 टीम का एलान, शिखर धवन बने कप्तान

10 जून 2021

जीएनएम रवीना।
Hisar

रुला देगा ये सुसाइड नोट: सॉरी मां-पापा, आपकी बेटी हार गई, जीवन के लिए धन्यवाद, आपने गलत परिवार चुना

10 जून 2021

शोएब अख्तर
Cricket News

शोएब अख्तर के बिगड़े बोल : कहा- 2011 वर्ल्ड कप में मैं होता तो भारतीय बल्लेबाजों की पसलियां तोड़ देता

10 जून 2021

सांकेतिक चित्र
Business Diary

महंगा पड़ेगा एटीएम ट्रांजेक्शन: बैंकों को शुल्क बढ़ाने की छूट, जानिए कितना पैसा ज्यादा देना होगा

10 जून 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited