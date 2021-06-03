बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Live

Corona in India Live: लद्दाख में बीते 24 घंटे में 91 नए मामले हुए दर्ज और एक मरीज की हुई मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Thu, 03 Jun 2021 08:35 AM IST
कोरोना वायरस (सांकेतिक फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खास बातें

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर अभी भी जारी है। बुधवार को कई दिनों बाद कोरोना के दैनिक मामलों में हल्की बढ़त दिखाई दी और मौत का आंकड़ा भी तीन हजार के पार गया। कोरोना के साथ-साथ देश में ब्लैक फंगस की बीमारी भी तेजी से फैल रही है। कई राज्यों ने ब्लैक फंगस को महामारी घोषित कर दिया है। हालांकि कुछ राज्यों में कोविड के दैनिक मामलों में राहत है, जिसे देखते हुए उन राज्यों ने अनलॉक की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। वहीं केंद्र सरकार ने दिसंबर 2021 तक सभी व्यस्कों को वैक्सीन लगाने का दावा कर दिया है। लद्दाख में पिछले 24 घंटे में 91 मामले दर्ज हुए और कोरोना वायरस की वजह से एक मरीज की मौत हुई। कोरोना से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स यहां पढ़ें...
लाइव अपडेट

08:34 AM, 03-Jun-2021

मिजोरम: बीते 24 घंटे में 228 नए मामले और एक मरीज की मौत

मिजोरम में पिछले 24 घंटों में कोरोना वायरस के 228 नए मामले सामने आए और 1 मौत हुई। पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या अब 12,859 है जिसमें 3,320 सक्रिय मामले, 9,494 डिस्चार्ज हो चुके मामले और 45 मौतें शामिल हैं।

07:47 AM, 03-Jun-2021

लद्दाख: बीते 24 घंटे में 91 नए मरीज आए सामने, एक की मौत

लद्दाख में पिछले 24 घंटे में 91 नए मामले सामने आए हैं, जबकि इसी अवधि में एक मरीज ने कोरोना वायरस के कारण दम तोड़ दिया है। लद्दाख में सक्रिय मामलों की संख्या 1,531 है और कुल मृतकों की संख्या 191 है।
 
07:41 AM, 03-Jun-2021

महाराष्ट्र: कोरोना मुक्त गांव प्रतियोगिता का होगा आयोजन

कोरोना को हराने के लिए महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने एक बड़ा फैसला लिया है। महाराष्ट्र में कोरोना मुक्त गांव प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया जाएगा। इसमें तीन गांव पंचायतों को कोविड-19 प्रबंध को लेकर बेहतरीन काम करने के लिए को जीत का इनाम दिया जाएगा। विजेता के तौर पर गांव को 50 लाख रुपये दिए जाएंगे और दूसरे विजेता को 25 लाख रुपये और तीसरे विजेता को 15 लाख रुपये दिए जाएंगे।
 
07:20 AM, 03-Jun-2021

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर अभी भी जारी है। बुधवार को कई दिनों बाद कोरोना के दैनिक मामलों में हल्की बढ़त दिखाई दी और मौत का आंकड़ा भी तीन हजार के पार गया। कोरोना के साथ-साथ देश में ब्लैक फंगस की बीमारी भी तेजी से फैल रही है। कई राज्यों ने ब्लैक फंगस को महामारी घोषित कर दिया है। हालांकि कुछ राज्यों में कोविड के दैनिक मामलों में राहत है, जिसे देखते हुए उन राज्यों ने अनलॉक की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। वहीं केंद्र सरकार ने दिसंबर 2021 तक सभी व्यस्कों को वैक्सीन लगाने का दावा कर दिया है और कहा है कि इसके लिए कई वैक्सीन कंपनियों से बात चल रही है। कोरोना वायरस के दैनिक मामले भले ही कम आ रहे हैं लेकिन अनलॉक की प्रक्रिया आसान नहीं है। इधर कोरोना के चलते कई राज्य बोर्ड ने अपने यहां 12वीं की परीक्षाओं को रद्द करने का फैसला लिया है। 
