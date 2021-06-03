Corona in India Live: लद्दाख में बीते 24 घंटे में 91 नए मामले हुए दर्ज और एक मरीज की हुई मौत

Live
मिज़ोरम में पिछले 24 घंटों में कोरोना वायरस के 228 नए मामले सामने आए और 1 मौत हुई। पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या अब 12,859 है जिसमें 3,320 सक्रिय मामले, 9,494 डिस्चार्ज हो चुके मामले और 45 मौतें शामिल हैं: सूचना और जनसंपर्क विभाग, मिज़ोरम सरकार #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ZdgaRpP8oW— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 3, 2021
Ladakh reported 91 COVID cases, 140 discharges, and one death on Wednesday— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021
Active cases: 1,531
Total discharges: 17,119
Death toll: 191 pic.twitter.com/3X5alhLZEX
Corona-free village competitions will be held in Maharashtra to encourage steps to curb the spread of COVID-19. Three village panchayats will be awarded for doing good work in COVID-19 management in each revenue division: State Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif (02.06)— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021
