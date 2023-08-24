Chandrayaan 3 LIVE: लैंडर से उतरते हुए रोवर की पहली फोटो आई सामने, INSPACe चेयरमैन ने किया ट्वीट, देखें

Live
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) August 24, 2023
Chandrayaan-3 ROVER:
Made in India 🇮🇳
Made for the MOON🌖!
The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander and
India took a walk on the moon !
More updates soon.#Chandrayaan_3#Ch3
First photo of Rover coming out of the lander on the ramp. pic.twitter.com/0ouhMk8MbR— Pawan K Goenka (@GoenkaPk) August 23, 2023
