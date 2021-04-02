बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
breaking news live news updates 2 april 2021

Live

Breaking Hindi News LIVE Updates Today : जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामा में मुठभेड़, तीन आतंकवादी घिरे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Fri, 02 Apr 2021 08:20 AM IST
breaking news live news updates 2 april 2021
जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामान जिले में एनकाउंटर शुरू - फोटो : ANI
खास बातें

देश और दुनिया की ताजा और ब्रेकिंग खबरों को यहां पढ़िए...
लाइव अपडेट

07:43 AM, 02-Apr-2021

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामा में मुठभेड़, तीन आतंकवादी घिरे

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामान जिले के काकपोरा इलाके में पुलिस और सुरक्षा बल एक अभियान चला रहे हैं। इस अभियान के तहत काकपोरा इलाके में मुठभेड़ की खबर है। इस अभियान में मुठभेड़ स्थल पर तीन आतंकवादियों के फंसे होने की जानकारी भी मिली है। 
 
india news national breaking news breaking news hindi live updates news
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

स्कूल हुए बंद
India News

Corona second wave: दिल्ली सहित इन राज्यों में स्कूल-कॉलेज फिर से बंद, जानिए कब खुलेंगे

2 अप्रैल 2021

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर बनी जानलेवा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

दूसरी लहर बनी जानलेवा: पांच दिसंबर के बाद पहली बार एक दिन में सबसे अधिक मरीजों की मौत

2 अप्रैल 2021

बाबुल की दुआएं, बाबुल जो तुमने सिखाया
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के वो विदाई गीत जिन्हें सुनकर भर आती हैं बेटियों की आंखें

2 अप्रैल 2021

एडिशनल डीसीपी रणविजय सिंह
Delhi NCR

नोएडा : शॉप्रिक्स मॉल के स्पा सेंटर में चल रहा था देह व्यापार, 9 गिरफ्तार, 14 युवतियां हिरासत में

2 अप्रैल 2021

दादा कोंडके
Bollywood

डबल मीनिंग कॉमेडी कर इस अभिनेता ने बनाई थी पहचान, गिनीज बुक ऑफ वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में भी दर्ज है नाम

2 अप्रैल 2021

हिमाचल प्रदेश विश्वविद्यालय
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल विश्वविद्यालय: यूजी प्रथम और द्वितीय वर्ष के 90 हजार विद्यार्थी प्रमोट

1 अप्रैल 2021

मुख्तार अंसारी।
Chandigarh

मुख्तार अंसारी की होगी यूपी वापसी : कोर्ट का मेडिकल बोर्ड गठन से इनकार, वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग से होगी अगली पेशी

1 अप्रैल 2021

लॉकडाउन
World

कोरोना का कहर: फ्रांस से लेकर इटली तक... इन देशों ने फिर पकड़ी लॉकडाउन की राह

1 अप्रैल 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

कोरोना : महाराष्ट्र में 24 घंटे में मिले रिकॉर्ड तोड़ 43183 नए मामले, मुंबई-अहमदाबाद तेजस एक्सप्रेस 30 अप्रैल तक रद्द

1 अप्रैल 2021

मतदान के लिए जाते लोग
India News

विधानसभा चुनाव : बंगाल में 80.43 और असम में 76.96 फीसदी हुआ मतदान

1 अप्रैल 2021

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

