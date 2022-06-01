Singer KK Death: गायक के के का निधन, प्रधानमंत्री से लेकर अक्षय कुमार तक ने जताया शोक

Live
Singer KK never smoked or drank! Led the most simple non controversial non media hyped life. Complete family man. Jab bhi mujhe mile he met with so much of love & kindness. God! Too unfair! OM SHANTI.— RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) May 31, 2022
Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti 🙏🏻— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 31, 2022
This cannot be real.@K_K_Pal , nothing will be the same without you. Nothing. My heart is in tatters.— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 31, 2022
The voice of purity itself, of kindness of decency, of a true heart of gold. Gone.
My brother KK 💔💔💔 I’m speechless & broken with you leaving us so suddenly…you sang your heart out brother 💔💔 ..: till the very last day 🙏 @K_K_Pal #KKSinger #RipKK pic.twitter.com/lCaMj5TvM7— salim merchant (@salim_merchant) May 31, 2022
Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2022