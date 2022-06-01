शहर चुनें

Singer KK Death: गायक के के का निधन, प्रधानमंत्री से लेकर अक्षय कुमार तक ने जताया शोक

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: वर्तिका तोलानी Updated Wed, 01 Jun 2022 12:44 AM IST
Singer KK Death: गायक के के का निधन, प्रधानमंत्री से लेकर अक्षय कुमार तक ने जताया शोक
सिंगर केके का निधन - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
खास बातें

प्रसिद्ध बॉलीवुड गायक कृष्णकुमार कुन्नाथ, जिन्हें केके के नाम से जाना जाता है, का 53 वर्ष की आयु में कोलकाता में दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन हो गया। कथित तौर पर कोलकाता के नजरूल मंच में एक संगीत कार्यक्रम में प्रस्तुति देने के दौरान गायक की तबीयत खराब हो गई थी। जिसके बाद वह होटल लौट आए और गिर गए। उन्हें रात करीब साढ़े दस बजे कलकत्ता मेडिकल रिसर्च इंस्टीट्यूट (सीएमआरआई) ले जाया गया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। केके के निधन से पूरी इंडस्ट्री में शोक का माहौल पैदा हो गया है।
लाइव अपडेट

12:52 AM, 01-Jun-2022
राहुल वैद्य ने जताया दुख
गायक केके ने कभी धूम्रपान या शराब नहीं पी! सबसे सरल गैर-विवादास्पद गैर-मीडिया प्रचारित जीवन का नेतृत्व किया। जब भी मुझे मिले वह इतने प्यार और दया से मिले। भगवान! बहुत अनुचित! शांति।
12:41 AM, 01-Jun-2022
अक्षय कुमार ने दी श्रद्धांजलि
अभिनेता ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, 'केके के निधन के बारे में जानकर बेहद दुखी और स्तब्ध हूं। बड़ा नुकसान! ओम शांति'
12:32 AM, 01-Jun-2022
शौक में विशाल डडलानी
गायक केके के निधन की खबर सुनकर विशाल डडलानी को काफी गहरा सदमा लगा है। गायक ने ट्वीट पर लिखा, 'यह सच नहीं हो सकता। केके तुम्हारे बिना कुछ भी पहले जैसा नहीं रहेगा। कुछ भी तो नहीं। मेरा मन दुखी है। पवित्रता की आवाज, शालीनता की दया, सोने जैसा सच्च दिल चला गया।
12:29 AM, 01-Jun-2022
सलीम मर्चेंट ने जताया दुख
सलीम मर्चेंट ने दुख जताते हुए कहा, 'मेरे भाई केके, मेरे पास शब्द नहीं हैं, तुम्हारे यूं अचानक चले जाने से मैं टूट गया हूं …आपने अपने दिल से गाया भाई ..: आखिरी दिन तक 🙏'
12:21 AM, 01-Jun-2022
प्रधानमंत्री ने जताया शोक
केके के नाम से प्रसिद्ध गायक कृष्णकुमार कुन्नाथ के असामयिक निधन से दुखी हूं। उनके गीतों ने भावनाओं की एक विस्तृत श्रृंखला को दर्शाया है, जिसने सभी वर्ग के लोगों को प्रभावित किया है। हम उन्हें उनके गानों के जरिए हमेशा याद रखेंगे। उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के प्रति संवेदना। शांति।
12:10 AM, 01-Jun-2022

Singer KK Death: गायक के के का निधन, प्रधानमंत्री से लेकर अक्षय कुमार तक ने जताया शोक

पिछले तीन दशकों में भारतीय संगीत प्रेमियों को कई हिट फिल्में देने वाले गायक केके का 53 वर्ष की आयु में निधन हो गया है। मंगलवार को मंच पर प्रदर्शन के दौरान गायक की तबीयत बिगड़ गई, जिसके बाद उन्हें होटल ले जाया गया। कुछ ही पल बाद केके बेहोश हो। अस्पताल ले जाने पर डॉक्टर ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया।
