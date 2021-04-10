बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
CSK vs DC IPL 2021 Live Score: चेन्नई को तीसरे ही ओवर में दो झटके, दोनों सलामी बल्लेबाज आउट

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Published by: Rajeev Rai Updated Sat, 10 Apr 2021 07:45 PM IST
CSK vs DC IPL Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 Match Today News Updates in Hindi Delhi capitals won toss choose to bowl first
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK) बनाम दिल्ली कैपिटल्स (DC) लाइव क्रिकेट स्कोर - फोटो : amar ujala graphics
खास बातें

CSK vs DC Live IPL Score: टी-20 लीग के दूसरे मुकाबले में आज दिल्ली कैपिटल्स और चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की टीम आमने-सामने है। वनखेड़े में दिल्ली ने टॉस जीतकर चेन्नई को पहले बल्लेबाजी का न्योता दिया है।
07:44 PM, 10-Apr-2021

फाफ डुप्लेसिस आउट

चेन्नई की टीम को दूसरे ही ओवर में पहला बड़ा झटका लगा है। सीएसके के सलामी बल्लेबाज फाफ डुप्लेसिस को आवेश खान ने अपने पहले ही ओवर की चौथी गेंद पर एलबीडब्लू कर दिया। डुप्लेसिस बिना खाता खोले पवेलियन लौटे। 
07:31 PM, 10-Apr-2021

मैच शुरू

चेन्नई की तरफ से फाफ डुप्लेसिस और ऋतुराज गायकवाड पारी की शुरुआत कर रहे हैं। जबकि दिल्ली की तरफ से क्रिस वोक्स ने गेंदबाजी की कमान संभाली है।
07:19 PM, 10-Apr-2021

दो भाइयों की भिड़ंत 

आज के मुकाबले में दो सगे भाइयों की जोड़ी एक-दूसरे के खिलाफ खेल रहे हैं। इसमें सैम करन चेन्नई से तो टॉम करन दिल्ली की तरफ से खेल रहे हैं।
07:14 PM, 10-Apr-2021

अमित मिश्रा का दिल्ली के लिए 100वां मैच 

क्रिस वोक्स और टॉम करन दिल्ली के लिए डेब्यू कर रहे हैं जबकि अमित मिश्रा अपना 100वां मुकाबला खेल रहे हैं।  
 
07:12 PM, 10-Apr-2021

दोनों टीमों की प्लेइंग XI

दिल्ली कैपिटल्स
पृथ्वी शॉ, शिखर धवन, अजिंक्य रहाणे, ऋषभ पंत (कप्तान), शिमरोन हेटमेयर, मार्कस स्टोइनिस, क्रिस वोक्स, टॉम करन, रविचंद्रन अश्विन, अमित मिश्रा, आवेश खान 

चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स 
फाफ डुप्लेसिस, ऋतुराज गायकवाड़, मोईन अली, सुरेश रैना, अंबाती रायुडू, महेंद्र सिंह धोनी, रविंद्र जडेजा, सैम करन, ड्वेन ब्रावो, शार्दुल ठाकुर, दीपक चाहर
 
07:00 PM, 10-Apr-2021

टॉस रिपोर्ट

दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के कप्तान ऋषभ पंत ने टॉस जीतकर चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स को पहले बल्लेबाजी का न्योता दिया है।
 
06:51 PM, 10-Apr-2021

पिच रिपोर्ट:

लाल मिट्टी की पिच पर घास नहीं है यानी स्पिनर को मदद मिल सकती है। 170-180 रन तक बन सकते हैं। बल्लेबाजों के लिए भी मददगार है पिच। स्टेडियम की बाउंड्री भी ज्यादा बड़ी नहीं है।
06:48 PM, 10-Apr-2021

वानखेड़े पहुंचे माही

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी लंबे समय बाद भारत में खेलने के लिए तैयार हैं और इसके लिए वह मुंबई के वानखेड़े स्टेडियम पहुंच चुके हैं। चेन्नई को तीन बार चैंपियन बनाने वाले माही फिर से खिताब पर कब्जा करना चाहेंगे। 
 
06:45 PM, 10-Apr-2021

नए रंग में पंत

 श्रेयस अय्यर की गैरमौजूदगी में ऋषभ पंत दिल्ली कैपिटल्स की कमान संभाल रहे हैं, ऐसे में उन्हें एक बड़ी जिम्मेदारी मिली है।
 
06:44 PM, 10-Apr-2021

आमने-सामने का रिकॉर्ड

एक तरफ हैं भारतीय क्रिकेट के पितामह महेंद्र सिंह धोनी जो बेहद अनुभवी हैं और आईपीएल के दूसरे सफल कप्तान हैं। वहीं दूसरी तरफ हैं युवा और धोनी के शिष्य माने जाने वाले ऋषभ पंत जो अनुभव के मामले में भले ही थोड़े कमजोर हैं लेकिन उनकी प्रतिभा का लोहा दुनिया मान चुकी है। बात करें चेन्नई और दिल्ली की तो दोनों टीमों के बीच अभी तक 23 मुकाबले हुए हैं। इसमें चेन्नई का दबदबा रहा है और उसने 15 मैचों में जीत हासिल की है जबकि दिल्ली ने आठ मैच जीते हैं। 
 
06:36 PM, 10-Apr-2021

कोच शास्त्री भी उत्साहित

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कोच रवि शास्त्री को भी धोनी और पंत की इस अनोखी जंग का इंतजार है। शास्त्री ने मैच से पहले ट्वीट कर कहा, 'गुरु बनाम चेला, बहुत मजा आएगा आज। स्टंप माइक सुनिएगा जरूर।'
 
 
06:32 PM, 10-Apr-2021

मैच से एक दिन पहले धोनी-पंत की चर्चा 


 
06:12 PM, 10-Apr-2021

CSK vs DC IPL 2021 Live Score: चेन्नई को तीसरे ही ओवर में दो झटके, दोनों सलामी बल्लेबाज आउट

नमस्कार, अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम के लाइव ब्लॉग में आप सभी का स्वागत है। इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग के 14वें सीजन का आगाज शुक्रवार को हो गया। पहले मुकाबले में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर ने मुंबई इंडियंस पर रोमांचक जीत दर्ज की। अब लीग के दूसरे मुकाबले में गुरु-चेला आमने-सामने होंगे, यानी मुंबई के वानखेड़े में धोनी की अगुवाई वाली चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और ऋषभ पंत के नेतृत्व में दिल्ली कैपिटल्स की भिड़ंत होगी।
