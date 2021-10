CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 Final Live: खिताबी मुकाबले में कोलकाता ने टॉस जीता, चेन्नई को पहले बल्लेबाजी का न्योता

06:23 PM, 15-Oct-2021

Hello & welcome from Dubai for the #VIVOIPL #Final 👏 👏



It's the @msdhoni-led @ChennaiIPL who take on @Eoin16's @KKRiders in what promises to be a cracking contest. 👍 👍 #CSKvKKR



💛 or 💜 - your pick❓ pic.twitter.com/q0ZrSC9VvF