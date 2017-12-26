Download App
आपका शहर Close

सरल मत्स्यासन: शरीर की पाचन शक्ति बढ़ाने का अचूक उपाय

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 01:35 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Fish Pose Or Saral Matsyasana Improve Digestion

Saral Matsyasana

सरल मत्स्यासन से इर्रिटेबल बाउल सिंड्रोम की समस्या दूर होती है। पाचनतंत्र सुधरता है। पेट के रोग दूर होते हैं। 
ऐसे करें
भूख बढ़ती है। पद्मासन में बैठ जाएं यानी दाएं पैर को बाईं और बाएं पैर को दाईं जंघा पर रखें। अब इसी अवस्था में लेट जाएं। फिर अपने दोनों हाथों को इंटरलॉक करके सिर के पीछे रखें। पीठ के हिस्से को ऊपर उठाकर गर्दन मोड़ते हुए सिर के ऊपरी हिस्से को जमीन पर टिकाएं। अब अपने दोनों पैरों के अंगूठों को हाथों से पकडें। इस दौरान कोहनियां जमीन से सटी रहें। इस स्थिति में कम से कम पांच सेकंड तक रुकें और फिर पूर्व अवस्था में वापस आ जाएं। यह आसन करते समय सांस की गति सामान्य रखें। पांच मिनट तक अभ्यास कर सकते हैं।

 
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Lifestyle Tips in Hindirelated to health tips, facts, ideas, tasty recipes in Hindi & healthy life style etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Lifestyle and more Hindi News.

Comments

Browse By Tags

fish pose saral matsyasana matsyasana

स्पॉटलाइट

'टाइगर' के आगे पानी मांग रहा 'बाहुबली', साल की सबसे बड़ी फिल्‍म के साथ तोड़ डाले ये 10 रिकॉर्ड

  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
salman khan film tiger zinda hai make 9 records in 4 days

150 करोड़ फीस लेकर सलमान ने कहा था 'टाइगर जिंदा है', विलेन की फीस सुनकर दिमाग हिल जाएगा

  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
tiger zinda hai villain sudeep charge 6 crore rupees for salman khan film

सिर्फ चेहरा नहीं पूरे बदन को बनाएं गोरा, बस नहाने के पानी में मिलाएं ये चीज

  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
If You Want Fair Skin Mix Lemon Drops In Bucket Before You Take Bath

बेस्ट फ्रेंड की शादी है तो चुनें ऐसा लहंगा और जूलरी, सुंदरता में चार चांद लग जाएंगे

  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
What To Wear On Best Friend Wedding In Winters

RMRIMS में असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर व अन्य पदों पर वैकेंसी, आवेदन निःशुल्क

  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
vacancy in RMRIMS for Assistant Professor and other post, applications fee free

जबर ख़बर

कुलभूषण की मुलाकात के बहाने पाकिस्तान ने चला तुरुप का इक्का
Read More

आज का मुद्दा

कुलभूषण से मिलीं मां और पत्नी, पाक ने वीडियो जारी कर जताया 'एहसान'

Today for kulbhushan jadhav and his family big day

Most Read

रहना है फिट एंड फाइन, तो आजमाइए ये योग बदल जाएगी जिंदगी

want to be physically healthy, try this yoga
  • रविवार, 10 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सुबह उठते ही करें ये एक्सरसाइज, डिप्रेशन होगा दूर- नहीं होगी थकान

Know how exercise can cure your depression
  • शुक्रवार, 8 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

महाशीर्ष मुद्रा: ये योगासन करें, कभी नहीं होंगे सिरदर्द से परेशान

fade up of regular headache, try this yoga
  • शुक्रवार, 8 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

ऑफिस में बैठे-बैठे करें ये योग, कभी नहीं होगी किडनी की समस्या

Kidney Mudra can dissolve Kidney problems
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +

पान मुद्राः माइग्रेन का दर्द जड़ से गायब कर देगा ये आसन

pan mudra yoga beneficial in Pain of Migraine
  • मंगलवार, 7 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!