सरल मत्स्यासन: शरीर की पाचन शक्ति बढ़ाने का अचूक उपाय
Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 01:35 PM IST
Saral Matsyasana
सरल मत्स्यासन से इर्रिटेबल बाउल सिंड्रोम की समस्या दूर होती है। पाचनतंत्र सुधरता है। पेट के रोग दूर होते हैं।
ऐसे करें
भूख बढ़ती है। पद्मासन में बैठ जाएं यानी दाएं पैर को बाईं और बाएं पैर को दाईं जंघा पर रखें। अब इसी अवस्था में लेट जाएं। फिर अपने दोनों हाथों को इंटरलॉक करके सिर के पीछे रखें। पीठ के हिस्से को ऊपर उठाकर गर्दन मोड़ते हुए सिर के ऊपरी हिस्से को जमीन पर टिकाएं। अब अपने दोनों पैरों के अंगूठों को हाथों से पकडें। इस दौरान कोहनियां जमीन से सटी रहें। इस स्थिति में कम से कम पांच सेकंड तक रुकें और फिर पूर्व अवस्था में वापस आ जाएं। यह आसन करते समय सांस की गति सामान्य रखें। पांच मिनट तक अभ्यास कर सकते हैं।
