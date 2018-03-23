बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जानिए माथे पर तिलक लगाते समय साथ में क्यों लगाते हैं चावल? बेहद खास है कारण
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 24 Mar 2018 11:34 AM IST
अक्सर आपने शादी या किसी त्योहार पर देखा होगा कि लोग तिलक में चावल का प्रयोग करते हैं। पूजन के समय माथे पर कुमकुम के तिलक लगाते समय चावल के दाने भी ललाट पर लगाए जाते हैं। पर क्या आप इसके पीछे का कारण जानते हैं...अगर नहीं तो पढ़े ये पूरी खबर...
