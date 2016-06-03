शहर चुनें

लड़कों के पास से गुजरते हुए ये सब सोचती हैं लड़कियां!

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 30 Apr 2018 10:32 AM IST
what every girl thinks when they stare at boys
खूबसूरत लड़के के पास से गुजरते समय एक लड़की क्या सोचती है। हर कोई ये जानना चाहता होगा। ऐसा नहीं है कि केवल लड़के ही लड़कियों को देखकर आहें भरते हैं। किसी खूबसूरत और जवां लड़के के पास से गुजरते हुए लड़कियां भी बहुत कुछ सोच लेती हैं। आखिर वो क्या सोचती हैं, यहां जानिए।
relationship girls and boys husband wife boyfriend girlfriend

