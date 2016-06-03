बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"57515bf74f1c1bd649108e80","slug":"what-girls-think-when-they-stared-at-boys","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c \u0938\u094b\u091a\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902!","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
लड़कों के पास से गुजरते हुए ये सब सोचती हैं लड़कियां!
टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 30 Apr 2018 10:32 AM IST
खूबसूरत लड़के के पास से गुजरते समय एक लड़की क्या सोचती है। हर कोई ये जानना चाहता होगा। ऐसा नहीं है कि केवल लड़के ही लड़कियों को देखकर आहें भरते हैं। किसी खूबसूरत और जवां लड़के के पास से गुजरते हुए लड़कियां भी बहुत कुछ सोच लेती हैं। आखिर वो क्या सोचती हैं, यहां जानिए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"57515bf74f1c1bd649108e80","slug":"what-girls-think-when-they-stared-at-boys","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c \u0938\u094b\u091a\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902!","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"57515bf74f1c1bd649108e80","slug":"what-girls-think-when-they-stared-at-boys","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c \u0938\u094b\u091a\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902!","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"57515bf74f1c1bd649108e80","slug":"what-girls-think-when-they-stared-at-boys","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c \u0938\u094b\u091a\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902!","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"57515bf74f1c1bd649108e80","slug":"what-girls-think-when-they-stared-at-boys","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c \u0938\u094b\u091a\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902!","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"57515bf74f1c1bd649108e80","slug":"what-girls-think-when-they-stared-at-boys","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c \u0938\u094b\u091a\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902!","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"57515bf74f1c1bd649108e80","slug":"what-girls-think-when-they-stared-at-boys","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c \u0938\u094b\u091a\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902!","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"57515bf74f1c1bd649108e80","slug":"what-girls-think-when-they-stared-at-boys","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c \u0938\u094b\u091a\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902!","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"57515bf74f1c1bd649108e80","slug":"what-girls-think-when-they-stared-at-boys","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c \u0938\u094b\u091a\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902!","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"57515bf74f1c1bd649108e80","slug":"what-girls-think-when-they-stared-at-boys","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c \u0938\u094b\u091a\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902!","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"57515bf74f1c1bd649108e80","slug":"what-girls-think-when-they-stared-at-boys","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c \u0938\u094b\u091a\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902!","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.