Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Lifestyle ›   Fitness ›   if you dont feel hungry then must read this news

अगर भूख नहीं लगती तो ये खबर जरूर पढ़ें, खतरनाक बीमारी से बच जाओगे

ऊर्जा डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 01:19 PM IST
if you dont feel hungry then must read this news
diet
कुछ दिनों से आपको भूख कम लग रही है? पसंदीदा खाना आपके सामने रखा हुआ है, लेकिन खाने की इच्छा नहीं होती, तो भूख न लगने की इस समस्या को नजरअंदाज करना ठीक नहीं। डाइटिशियन हिमांशी शर्मा  का कहना है कि यदि भूख न लगने की स्थिति कुछ हफ्तों से ज्यादा रहती है, तो इससे 'एनोरेक्सिया नर्वोसा' हो सकता है। भूख न लगने की समस्या आमतौर पर अस्‍थायी होता है।

ऐसा कई बार चिंता, तनाव के कारण भी होता है। साथ ही मेडिकल समस्‍याएं जैसे बैक्‍टीरियल संक्रमण, लिवर की समस्‍या, हेपेटाइटिस, डिमेंशिया आदि भी भूख में कमी का कारण होती हैं।
आगे पढ़ें

food habits fitness f

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Lifestyle Tips in Hindirelated to health tips, facts, ideas, tasty recipes in Hindi & healthy life style etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Lifestyle and more Hindi News.

Spotlight

lulia vantur statement on her marriage with salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान से शादी पर यूलिया ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, रिश्ते के बारे में बताया हर एक सच

16 जनवरी 2018

C-DAC Recruitment for 53 Project Engineer and other posts, selection based on interview
Other Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: C-DAC में प्रोजेक्ट इंजीनियर व अन्य पदों पर भर्ती, सेलेक्शन इंटरव्यू से

16 जनवरी 2018

Vacancy in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. for trade apprentice, eligibility 10th pass
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: BHEL में ट्रेड अप्रेंटिस के लिए वैकेंसी, योग्यता 10वीं पास

16 जनवरी 2018

alia bhatt ranveer singh leaked first looked from gully boy
Bollywood

आलिया और रणवीर को पहले नहीं देखा होगा ऐसा, 'गली ब्वॉय' के सेट से तस्वीरें Leak

16 जनवरी 2018

confirmed sonakshi sinha heroine in dabangg 3 salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान की गर्लफ्रेंड नहीं ये होंगी 'दबंग 3' में हीरोइन, चुलबुल पांडे के साथ करेंगी रोमांस

16 जनवरी 2018

mouni roy play a villain in brahmastra ranbir kapoor, alia bhatt
Bollywood

रणबीर-आलिया को डसेगी ये 'नागिन', करण जौहर की फिल्म में मिला विलेन का रोल

16 जनवरी 2018

Ram Gopal Varma film God, Sex and Truth trailer out
Bollywood

रामगोपाल की फिल्म के ट्रेलर ने मचाया तहलका, पोर्न स्टार ने सेक्‍स पर किया बड़ा खुलासा

16 जनवरी 2018

salman khan staff Forcibly Dance With Benafsha, Arshi and Sapna Choudhary
Television

सपना चौधरी के साथ पार्टी में हुई ऐसी शर्मनाक हरकत, सलमान खान ने अपने स्टाफ को किया बाहर

16 जनवरी 2018

Shilpa Shinde gets her first brand endorsement offer after winning bigg boss
Television

Bigg Boss का विनर बनने के बाद शिल्पा शिंदे को मिला ये कैसा ऑफर, सुनकर आप भी होंगे हैरान

16 जनवरी 2018

shweta tiwari sister arpita tiwari murder case friend arrested in mumbai
Television

इस Bigg Boss विनर की बहन की हुई थी हत्या, पुलिस ने दोस्त को किया गिरफ्तार

16 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Treatment of anxiety, depression and insomnia is now present in homeopathy
Fitness

तनाव, डिप्रेशन और इनसोमनिया का इलाज अब होम्योपैथी में

ऑफिस में दिन की शुरुआत, रात भर ईमेल चेक करना या सोशल मीडिया के अपडेट देखना, देर रात तक टीवी शो देखना हो या पसंदीदा फिल्म, यह सब करके फिर सुबह हम वापस थक कर काम पर आते हैं।

11 जनवरी 2018

This Is How Pancreas Help In Food Digestion
Fitness

खाना पचाने में ऐसे सहयोग करता है अग्नाशय

14 नवंबर 2017

sonakshi sinha shares a fitness funda at instagram
Fitness

एक्ट्रेस सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ने शेयर किया अपना फिटनेस फंडा!

19 जून 2017

Related Videos

इस आसन को करने से पेट की सारी समस्याएं होंगी दूर

योग के आसनों की इस श्रृंखला में आपको सबसे पहले बताते हैं पवनमुक्तासन के बारे में। इस योग से गैस्टिक में लाभ मिलता है। देखिए कैसे आप भी इस आसन को अपने घर में आराम से कर सकते हैं।

2 जनवरी 2018

DEPRESSION PEOPLE GETS RELEIF AFTER DOING VRIKSHASANA REGULARLY 1:36

डिप्रेशन में हैं तो करें इस आसन को, झटपट मिलेगा आराम

2 जनवरी 2018

After watching this workout you will also get couple goal special story 0:54

इस जोड़ी का वर्कआउट देखकर आपको भी मिलेगा Couple goal

30 दिसंबर 2017

stay fit in office with these easy stretching exercise 3:00

ऑफिस में रहना है फिट तो करें ये काम, बॉस भी हो जाएंगे खुश

11 दिसंबर 2017

drink water at right time and stay fit special story 2:26

अगर इस समय पिया पानी तो कभी नहीं पड़ेंगे बीमार, देखें वीडियो

6 दिसंबर 2017

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.