झारखंड से जुड़े CBSE पेपर लीक के तार, हिरासत में लिए गए 6 छात्र

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Fri, 30 Mar 2018 12:21 PM IST
CBSE
CBSE
सीबीएसई पेपर लीक मामले की परत दर परत जांच की जा रही है। इसी क्रम में एजेंसियों को मामले के तार झारखंड से जुड़े मिले हैं। झारखंड पुलिस ने 6 छात्रों को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की है। झारखंड के चतरा जिले में सदर पुलिस थाने में 6 छात्रों से पूछताछ की जा रही है। 
 


वहीं पेपर लीक मामले पर राजनीति भी शुरू हो गई है। छात्र संगठन NSUI भी सड़कों पर उतर आया है। उद्योग भवन से लेकर मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर के घर तक मार्च निकाला जा रहा है। जिसको देखते हुए प्रकाश जावड़ेकर के घर की सुरक्षा को बढ़ा दिया गया है। इसके अलावा छात्र सीबीएसई के दफ्तर में बाहर भी प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। छात्रों की मांग है कि सभी परीक्षाएं दोबारा कराई जानी चाहिए सिर्फ कुछ पेपरों की नहीं।  वहीं CBSE का कहना है कि छात्रों के हितों को ध्यान में रखकर ही परीक्षा फिर से कराने का फैसला किया गया है। 

जानकारी के मुताबिक लीक हुए पेपर करीब एक हजार छात्रों तक पहुंचे हैं। मामले की छानबीन कर रहे विशेष पुलिस आयुक्त आरपी उपाध्याय ने कहा कि हम मामले की गहराई से जांच कर रहे हैं। सीबीएसई ने जो शिकायत हमें दर्ज कराई है उसमें दिल्ली के एक कोचिंग संचालक का नाम लिया गया है। यह कोचिंग राजेंद्र नगर (दिल्ली) में चलाई जा रही थी। शिकायत के आधार पर कोचिंग संचालक विक्की को हिरासत में लिया गया, वहीं सीबीएसई के परीक्षा प्रभारी से भी चार घंटों तक पूछताछ की गई।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

