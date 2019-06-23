राजद से अलग हुए पार्टी के झारखंड प्रमुख गौतम सागर, बनाया अपना अलग राजनीतिक दल

Ranchi: RJD Jharkhand chief Gautam Sagar Rana along with other party members today formed Rashtriya Janata Dal Loktantrik. Rana says,"90% of RJD Jharkhand cadre & I are upset with Lalu Prasad Yadav. There is no democracy left in RJD. We'll serve people of Jharkhand on our own." pic.twitter.com/GVOeQyPGvr— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2019
रांची के रिम्स में इलाज करा रहे लालू प्रसाद के आम खाने पर डॉक्टरों ने रोक लगा दी है। लालू यादव दिन में दो-तीन आम खा रहे थे जिसकी वजह से उनका शुगर 180 पर पहुंच गया था। शुगर बढ़ने के बाद डॉक्टरों ने उनके आम खाने पर पाबंदी लगा दी।
23 जून 2019