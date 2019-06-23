राजद से अलग हुए पार्टी के झारखंड प्रमुख गौतम सागर, बनाया अपना अलग राजनीतिक दल

Ranchi: RJD Jharkhand chief Gautam Sagar Rana along with other party members today formed Rashtriya Janata Dal Loktantrik. Rana says,"90% of RJD Jharkhand cadre & I are upset with Lalu Prasad Yadav. There is no democracy left in RJD. We'll serve people of Jharkhand on our own." pic.twitter.com/GVOeQyPGvr