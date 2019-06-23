शहर चुनें

राजद से अलग हुए पार्टी के झारखंड प्रमुख गौतम सागर, बनाया अपना अलग राजनीतिक दल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Sun, 23 Jun 2019 09:31 PM IST
राष्ट्रीय जनता दल लोकतांत्रिक का गठन
राष्ट्रीय जनता दल लोकतांत्रिक का गठन - फोटो : एएनआई
राष्ट्रीय जनता दल (राजद) के झारखंड प्रमुख गौतम सागर राणा ने पार्टी से नाता तोड़ते हुए अन्य सदस्यों के साथ आज एक अलग पार्टी का गठन किया है। राणा ने इस पार्टी को राष्ट्रीय जनता दल लोकतांत्रिक नाम दिया है। राणा ने इस बारे में कहा, 'राजद झारखंड के 90 फीसदी कार्यकर्ता लालू प्रसाद यादव से खुश नहीं हैं। राजद में कोई लोकतंत्र नहीं बचा है। हम झारखंड के लोगों की सेवा अब खुद करेंगे।'
