Jharkhand

नीति आयोग के उपाध्यक्ष राजीव कुमार ने किया झारखंड के झरिया कोयला क्षेत्र का दौरा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Fri, 07 Jun 2019 03:21 PM IST
राजीव कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
राजीव कुमार (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
नीति आयोग के उपाध्यक्ष राजीव कुमार ने मंगलवार को झारखंड में झरिया कोयला क्षेत्र का दौरा किया। उन्होंने यह दौरा खान, खनिज और कोयले पर बनी उच्च स्तरीय समिति के सदस्य के तौर पर किया। यह समिति क्षेत्र में ढांचागत सुधार का सुझाव देने के लिए गठित की गई है।
कुमार ने एक ट्वीट में कहा कि आज धनबाद में बीसीसीएल, सीसीएल और सीआईएल के अधिकारियों के साथ देश में कोयला उत्पादन बढ़ाने को लेकर कदम उठाए जाने और झरिया मास्टर प्लान को पहले लागू करने पर विस्तृत चर्चा की।
 

 

niti aayog jharia coalfield rajiv kumar deputy commissioner
