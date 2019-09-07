शहर चुनें

Raghubar Das will take out Jan Ashirwad Yatra and All leaders will participate

सीएम रघुबर दास निकालेंगे जन आशीर्वाद यात्रा, कहा-सिर्फ जीत के बारे में सोचें कार्यकर्ता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Sat, 07 Sep 2019 04:15 PM IST
रघुबर दास
रघुबर दास - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
आगामी विधानसभा चुनावों पर बैठक करने के बाद झारखंड के मुख्यमंत्री रघुबर दास ने कहा कि हमारी पार्टी जन आशीर्वाद यात्रा निकालेगी जो 15 सितंबर से 15 अक्टूबर तक चलेगी और इसमें हमारे सभी नेता सभी 81 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए भाग लेंगे। अगले तीन महीनों के लिए, भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं को केवल जीत के बारे में सोचना चाहिए। इस यात्रा को संताल या कोल्हान से शुरू किया जाएगा।
raghubar das election election in jharkhand jan aashirwad yatra bjp jan aashirwad yatra
नीतीश कुमार
Jharkhand

झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव 2019: कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करने के लिए रांची पहुंचे नीतीश कुमार

बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री और जनता जल यूनाइटेड (जदयू) प्रमुख नीतीश कुमार शनिवार को झारखंड के रांची पहुंचे। यहां वह पार्टी के राज्य स्तर के कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करेंगे।

7 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

चालान के डर से ड्राइवर ने थानेदार पर चढ़ाया ऑटो, रीढ़ की हड्डी टूटी

6 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

हत्या के 29 साल बाद ‘अपराधी’ उच्च न्यायालय से निर्दोष करार, न सबूत मिले और न ही गवाह 

6 सितंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ रघुवर दास
Jharkhand

एक मंच से 26674 युवकों को एकसाथ रोजगार का रिकॉर्ड झारखंड के नाम, जनवरी में एक लाख को देंगे

6 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखंड: नाबालिग से जबरन किया था दुष्कर्म, अदालत ने सुनाई दोषी को 20 वर्ष की कठोर कारावास की सजा

6 सितंबर 2019

नक्सली (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Jharkhand

रांची से एक लाख के इनामी माओवादी समेत दो उग्रवादी गिरफ्तार

6 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

एससी-एसटी अत्याचार के मामले दर्ज करने से मना करने वाले अधिकारियों पर पर हो कार्रवाई : एनसीएससी

3 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखंड: टहलने गए जामताड़ा विधायक को तेज रफ्तार कार ने मारी टक्कर, टूटा पैर

4 सितंबर 2019

भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जे पी नड्डा
Jharkhand

पीएम मोदी से पहले देश की बागडोर लुंज-पुंज हाथों में थीः जेपी नड्डा

31 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखंड: पलामू से दो उग्रवादी गिरफ्तार, मौके से देशी पिस्तौल व नक्सली साहित्य बरामद

2 सितंबर 2019

