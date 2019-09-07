सीएम रघुबर दास निकालेंगे जन आशीर्वाद यात्रा, कहा-सिर्फ जीत के बारे में सोचें कार्यकर्ता

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on assembly elections: All our leaders will participate in one month-long 'Jan Ashirvaad Yatra' to start from 15th Sept in all 81 Vidhan Sabha seats. For next 3 months, BJP workers should think only about victory. We will not rest until then. pic.twitter.com/LP7KEMau1F— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2019
बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री और जनता जल यूनाइटेड (जदयू) प्रमुख नीतीश कुमार शनिवार को झारखंड के रांची पहुंचे। यहां वह पार्टी के राज्य स्तर के कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करेंगे।
7 सितंबर 2019