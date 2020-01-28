शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
झारखंड मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार के लिए शपथ ग्रहण समारोह आज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Tue, 28 Jan 2020 12:16 AM IST
Hemant Soren
Hemant Soren - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
झारखंड में हेमंत सोरेन मंत्रिमंडल का विस्तार आज किया जाएगा और नए मंत्रियों को रांची के राजभवन में दोपहर तीन बजकर 45 मिनट पर आयोजित शपथग्रहण समारोह में शपथ दिलाई जाएगी।
jharkhand hemant soren
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
