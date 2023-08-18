Jharkhand: कुएं में गिर गया था बछड़ा, बचाने के चक्कर में छह लोगों की मौत, एनडीआरएफ ने शव किए बरामद

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
झारखंड से एक दर्दनाक खबर सामने आई है, रांची के पिस्का गांव में एक कुएं में गिरे बछड़े को बचाने के चक्कर में छह लोगों की जान चली गई। दरअसल कुएं में गाय का एक बछड़ा गिर गया था जो कुएं में फंस गया, आसपास के लोगों को ये बात पता चली तो, उन्होंने बछड़े को बचाने का प्रसाय शुरू किया। लेकिन जब लोग बछड़े को कुंए से निकाल रहे थे तभी कुए के पास की मिट्टी धंस गई और आधा दर्जन से ज्यादा लोग कुएं में गिर गए और जिनमें से छह की मौत हो गई।
#WATCH | Ranchi: "NDRF team came and recovered two bodies yesterday and four have been recovered today... A lot of debris got deposited in the well so it took a lot of time and effort to conduct the operation... A total of six people died and one got injured," says Silli DSP… pic.twitter.com/9JVhVbQ0mg— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2023
