झारखंड में मौजूदा छूट के साथ लॉकडाउन 31 अगस्त तक के लिए बढ़ा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Fri, 31 Jul 2020 01:15 AM IST
झारखंड के मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन
झारखंड के मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन - फोटो : पीटीआई

ख़बर सुनें
झारखंड में बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए सरकार ने सूबे में मौजूदा छूट के साथ 31 अगस्त तक के लिए लॉकडाउन बढ़ा दिया है। यह लॉकडाउन 1 अगस्त से प्रभावी होगा। इसके साथ ही अगले तीन दिनों तक राज्य में कोरोना जांच की रफ्तार बढ़ाई जाएगी।
इस दौरान झारखंड के करीब एक लाख लोगों की जांच का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। इस जांच के द्वारा सरकार संक्रमण की दर का आकलन करना चाहती है। वहीं राज्य में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 10 हजार के पार चली गई है।
jharkhand ranchi coronavirus covid-19

