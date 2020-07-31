झारखंड में मौजूदा छूट के साथ लॉकडाउन 31 अगस्त तक के लिए बढ़ा

Government of Jharkhand orders extension of lockdown related restrictions currently in place in the state outside containment zones, up to 31st August, due to #COVID19. The order to come into effect from 1st August.— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020
