Jharkhand Special POCSO Court sentenced the accused to lifetime jailed for sexual harassment a 10 year old girl in June 2019

गुनाह : झारखंड की एक अदालत ने 10 साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म के आरोपियों को सुनाई उम्रकैद की सजा

एएनआई डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Published by: Kuldeep Singh Updated Mon, 23 Aug 2021 11:51 PM IST
jailed
jailed

झारखंड के विशेष पॉक्सो कोर्ट सिमडेगा ने सोमवार को जून 2019 में कुरदेग में 10 साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म के आरोप में दो लोगों को आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाई है। इसके साथ ही दोनों आरोपियों पर 50-50 हजार रुपये का जुर्माना लगाया है।

 

हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
