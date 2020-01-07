झारखंड: पुलिस को मिली बड़ी कामयाबी, सात नक्सलियों को किया गिरफ्तार

Jharkhand: Seven naxals arrested in Latehar district yesterday. DIG Homkar Amol Venukant says,"The naxals were involved in an attack on November 22 in Chandwa in which 4 Police personnel were killed" (6.1.20) pic.twitter.com/0jYxdIGMzd— ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020
सत्ताधारी दल झारखंड मुक्ति मोर्चा (जेएमएम) के वरिष्ठ विधायक रबिंद्रनाथ महतो का विधानसभा अध्यक्ष बनना करीब-करीब तय है।
7 जनवरी 2020