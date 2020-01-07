शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jharkhand ›   Jharkhand Latehar 7 Naxals arrested, DIG Homkar Amol Venukant

झारखंड: पुलिस को मिली बड़ी कामयाबी, सात नक्सलियों को किया गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लातेहार Updated Tue, 07 Jan 2020 09:33 AM IST
DIG Homkar Amol Venukant
DIG Homkar Amol Venukant - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
झारखंड के लातेहार में पुलिस को बड़ी कामयाबी मिली है। पुलिस ने सोमवार को चंदवा में 22 नवंबर को हुए नक्सली हमले में कथित रूप से शामिल सात नक्सलियों को गिरफ्तार किया। 
विज्ञापन


डीआईजी अमोल होमकर वेणूकांत ने कहा कि 22 नवंबर को चंदवा में हुए हमले में ये सातों नक्सली शामिल थे। इस हमले में चार पुलिस कर्मी मारे गए थे। यह गिरफ्तारी उस समय हुई है जब शनिवार को बालूमाथ थाना क्षेत्र के तितिर महुआ जंगल से पांच नक्सलियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया था।

लातेहार के एसपी प्रशांत आनंद के अनुसार, पुलिस को गुप्त सूचना मिली थी कि एक संगठन, तृतीया प्रस्थति समिति (टीपीसी) बालूमाथ और लवलोंग थाना क्षेत्र के सीमावर्ती इलाकों से गुजर रहा है, जिसके बाद छापेमारी दल द्वारा इन नक्सलियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया। 
पौष पूर्णिमा पर जगन्नाथमंदिर में कराएं विष्णुसहस्त्रनाम का पाठ, होंगी सारी मनोकामनाएं पूरी : 10-जनवरी-2020
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखंड के लातेहार में नक्सली हमला, चार पुलिसकर्मियों की मौत

23 नवंबर 2019

कुंदन पाहन
Jharkhand

झारखंड : सांसद और मंत्री की हत्या समेत 127 मुकदमों का आरोपी नक्सली लड़ेगा विधानसभा चुनाव

11 नवंबर 2019

naxal
India News

मूल विचारधारा से दूर हटने लगे हैं नक्सली, अब निजी संपत्ति जुटाने में लगा टॉप कॉडर

7 नवंबर 2019

गर्भावस्था में देसी घी का करें सेवन, मां और बच्चे दोनों को होगा फायदा
Dholpur fresh (Advertorial)

गर्भावस्था में देसी घी का करें सेवन, मां और बच्चे दोनों को होगा फायदा
पुलिस गिरफ्त में नक्सली
Jharkhand

एक लाख का इनामी नक्सली पुणे से गिरफ्तार, एसपी बलिहार हत्याकांड में था शामिल

15 अक्टूबर 2019

ED
India News

ईडी ने अटैच की नक्सल कार्यकर्ताओं 2.89 करोड़ की संपत्ति, टीपीसी पर जबरन वसूली का है आरोप

20 सितंबर 2019

नक्सली फाइल फोटो
Jharkhand

अपहरण और हत्या मामले में नक्सली को मिली आजीवन कारावास की सजा

17 सितंबर 2019

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
Astrology Services

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
विज्ञापन
jharkhand latehar naxalite
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

reena roy
Bollywood

विशेष: फिल्मफेयर को ‘खामोश’ करने वाली रीना रॉय को इन 10 बेहतरीन किरदारों ने बनाया सुपरस्टार

7 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया का इलाज करने वाले डॉक्टर ने बताई दर्दनाक दास्तां
Delhi NCR

...जब निर्भया का इलाज करने वाले डॉक्टर ने बताई दर्दनाक दास्तां, 'कोई इतना क्रूर कैसे हो सकता है?'

7 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Irrfan Khan
Bollywood

इरफान खान की इस आदत से परेशान थे घरवाले, पिता कहते थे- 'पठान के घर ब्राह्मण पैदा हो गया है'

7 जनवरी 2020

JNU violence
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू हिंसा पर बड़ा खुलासा, 100 नंबर पर तीन बार दी थी सूचना, हर बार...

7 जनवरी 2020

Girlfriend Murder Accused Boyfriend Live Very cool life in dehradun jail
Dehradun

प्रेमिका की हत्या के बाद जेल में 'चैन' की नींद सोया आरोपी प्रेमी, भरपेट खाना खाकर भरता रहा खर्राटे

7 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
जेएनयू हिंसा
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू बवाल: हिंसा के दौरान कैंपस में थी पुलिस, हमलावर कोडवर्ड में कर रहे थे बात

7 जनवरी 2020

Prem Nath Hoon
Chandigarh

'ऑपरेशन मेघदूत' के जांबाज को आखिरी सलाम, पढ़ें- कैसे पीएन हूण ने कब्जाया था सियाचिन

7 जनवरी 2020

पिंकी चौधरी
Delhi NCR

हिंदू रक्षा दल के पिंकी चौधरी ने ली जेएनयू हिंसा की जिम्मेदारी, कहा- आगे भी ऐसा होगा

7 जनवरी 2020

जानकारी देते एसपी
Meerut

गायक मर्डर केस: हथियारों पर मिले खून के निशान, खौफनाक थी चार कत्ल की ये कहानी

7 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया कांड के दोषी
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के चारों दोषियों को एक साथ फांसी देने की तैयारी पूरी, नया घर भी हुआ तैयार

6 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

रबिंद्रनाथ महतो
Jharkhand

जेएमएम के रबिंद्रनाथ महतो होंगे झारखंड विधानसभा के स्पीकर

सत्ताधारी दल झारखंड मुक्ति मोर्चा (जेएमएम) के वरिष्ठ विधायक रबिंद्रनाथ महतो का विधानसभा अध्यक्ष बनना करीब-करीब तय है।

7 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखंड: जवान के शहीद होने के बाद घर आया पार्थिव शरीर, पत्नी ने कुएं में कूदकर दी जान

3 जनवरी 2020

winter session of jharkhand assembly
Jharkhand

झारखंड विधानसभा का पहला सत्र शुरू, नए सदस्यों ने ली शपथ

6 जनवरी 2020

झारखंड के मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

दिल्ली की तर्ज पर झारखंड में लाएंगे शिक्षा व स्वास्थ्य योजनाएं: सोरेन

4 जनवरी 2020

हेमंत सोरेन (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

झारखंड : वासुकिनाथ मंदिर में करंट से मौत के मामले में सीएम ने दिया जांच का आदेश

2 जनवरी 2020

हेमंत सोरेन (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

सोरेन सरकार की पहली कैबिनेट बैठक में किसानों के ऋण माफी की घोषणा टांय-टांय फिस्स: भाजपा

30 दिसंबर 2019

सरयू राय-रघुवर दास
India News

झारखंड चुनाव नतीजे 2019: 'सरयू' की लहर में डूब गए रघुवर

23 दिसंबर 2019

झारखंड एग्जिट पोल
Jharkhand

Jharkhand Exit Poll 2019: कांग्रेस महागठबंधन की ताजपोशी, भाजपा की विदाई

20 दिसंबर 2019

हेमंत सोरेन-रघुबर दास-बाबूलाल मरांडी (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम 2019: जानें मुख्य चेहरों में कौन आगे, कौन पीछे

23 दिसंबर 2019

हेमंत सोरेन
Jharkhand

सीएम पद की शपथ लेते ही एक्शन में हेमंत सोरेन, ताबड़तोड़ लिए कई फैसले 

29 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

जेएनयू हिंसा : मुंबई में छात्रों का प्रदर्शन, 'फ्री कश्मीर' के पोस्टर को देख भड़के अनुपम खेर

जेएनयू कैंपस में हुए हमले के खिलाफ जगह-जगह विरोध प्रदर्शन हो रहा है। मुंबई में भी रविवार को छात्र भारी संख्या में गेट-वे ऑफ इंडिया पर इकट्ठा हुए।

7 जनवरी 2020

राशिफल 3:02

7 जनवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

6 जनवरी 2020

जेएनयू 2:03

जेएनयू छात्र संघ अध्यक्ष आइशी घोष का बयान, आरएसएस को ठहराया हिंसा का जिम्मेदार

6 जनवरी 2020

जेएनयू 1:53

जेएनयू हिंसा में भीड़ ने छात्रों पर किया हमला, जेएनयू छात्र सूर्य प्रकाश ने सुनाई आपबीती

6 जनवरी 2020

जेएनयू 1:17

समाजवादी पार्टी के नेता अखिलेश यादव का जेएनयू हिंसा पर बयान, निष्पक्ष जांच को बताया जरुरी

6 जनवरी 2020

Related

सरयू राय-रघुवर दास (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

रघुवर को हराने वाले सरयू राय का गंभीर आरोप, महत्वपूर्ण फाइलें जला रहे हैं अधिकारी

27 दिसंबर 2019

Hemant Soren met Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi
Jharkhand

निमंत्रण देने दिल्ली पहुंचे हेमंत सोरेन, 29 को लेंगे सीएम पद की शपथ

25 दिसंबर 2019

Hemant Soren
Jharkhand

जीत की खुशी से चमका हेमंत सोरेन का चेहरा, पिता का लिया आशीर्वाद, इस अंदाज में साइकिल चलाते दिखे

23 दिसंबर 2019

Hemant Soren with Sonia and Rahul
India News

हेमंत सोरेन के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के बहाने 2020 के स्वागत के लिए तैयार है विपक्ष!

28 दिसंबर 2019

लालू यादव
India News

जनता ने सुनिश्चित किया है कि अहंकार एवं पाखंड की राजनीति का अवसान तय है: लालू

24 दिसंबर 2019

अमित शाह और सुदेश महतो
Jharkhand

झारखंड: भाजपा-आजसू मिलकर चुनाव लड़ते तो नहीं बनती हेमंत सरकार, ये आंकड़े हैं गवाह

25 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited